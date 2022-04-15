Oryx Additive Announces the Oryx Partnership Program

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oryx Additive, an additive manufacturing firm specializing in 3D finishing equipment, announced a new expansion to its worldwide distribution network, the Oryx Partnership Program. Oryx, a trusted additive manufacturer providing patented 3D finishing solutions for over 10 years with over 16,000 equipment units out in circulation, takes pride in its devotion to providing customers with trusted solutions. Notable product lines such as the sca family help to define this company as a leader within the AM Finishing industry, proving their constant pursuit of achieving the full potential of additive manufacturing.

The Oryx Partnership Program provides Value-Added Resellers (VARs) with exclusive incentives by maximizing savings, minimizing shipping and lead times, and providing access to the full line of solutions within the current and future product lines of Oryx Additive.

A few highlights of the Oryx program:

Direct interface with business, technical service and leadership at Oryx

Immediate product availability and fast/expedited shipping with Oryx’s onsite inventory

and fast/expedited shipping with Oryx’s onsite inventory Increased support to promote and sell, through increased access to collateral

Direct access to all products within the current portfolio and the future R&D pipeline

Select partners will have early access to the ability to support the development of game-changing products as they are preparing to launch

“At Oryx it is expected in our cultural values to build trust to our customers through product reliability, real data, and relentless customer service. With this at the forefront of our minds, I am excited to announce the Oryx Partnership Program. The increased development of these relationships helps us to get closer to our partners, who talk with the end customers every day, and allows for us to gain increased feedback on what is working, what’s not, and what customers need for the future. We look forward to building long-term, fruitful relationships with our VAR network.” Keith L. Jeffcoat, President and CEO, Oryx Additive.

Oryx is responsible for supplying solutions across multiple verticals within additive manufacturing such as consumer products, design and engineering, automotive, aerospace, and medical. The company hopes to expand these relations through various partners within the program.

Learn more about the Oryx Partnership Program or sign-up as a direct VAR with Oryx by reaching out to info@orxyadditive.com

Check out the flagship sca product line and more at www.oryxadditive.com

