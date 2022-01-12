ORISE is Accepting Applications for the Summer 2022 DOE Omni Technology Alliance Internship Program

Application deadline is Feb. 17, 2022

OAK RIDGE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DOE–The Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE) is currently accepting applications for the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) 2022 Omni Technology Alliance Internship Program. This 10-week paid summer program is for undergraduate or graduate students pursuing degrees in Cybersecurity, Informational Technology and other related fields. U.S. citizenship is required.

Interns will receive hands-on experience that provides an understanding of the mission, operations and culture of DOE while holding appointments at DOE national laboratories across the U.S., Power Marketing Administrations, plants, DOE Headquarters and other sites.

Leading scientists, engineers and other professionals will mentor the interns to address cybersecurity and information technology challenges while gaining real-world experience.

The program offers the following benefits:

Stipend: $750 per week (stipend will increase to $850 and $950 in the second and third year of participation, respectively)

$750 per week (stipend will increase to $850 and $950 in the second and third year of participation, respectively) Travel: Travel reimbursement will be provided for inbound and outbound expenses up to $1,000 for participants who relocate more than fifty miles, one-way, from the assigned hosting site. Depending on project assignment, the intern may be eligible to receive reimbursement for travel and educational experiences which promote the educational goals of the appointment.

Travel reimbursement will be provided for inbound and outbound expenses up to $1,000 for participants who relocate more than fifty miles, one-way, from the assigned site. Depending on project assignment, the intern may be eligible to receive reimbursement for travel and educational experiences which promote the educational goals of the appointment. Housing Allowance: A housing allowance of a minimum $240 per week will be provided for interns who relocate more than 50 miles from the appointment host location. Interns will be responsible for securing their own living space and determining a means of local transportation prior to arriving at the designated host site. Hosting facilities may provide assistance locating appropriate housing in the local area.

A housing allowance of a minimum $240 per week will be provided for interns who relocate more than 50 miles from the appointment host location. Interns will be responsible for securing their own living space and determining a means of local transportation prior to arriving at the designated host site. Hosting facilities may provide assistance locating appropriate housing in the local area. Virtual Appointments: In response to the evolving situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, appointments may be hosted virtually.

Program Information and to Apply

Program applications are due by Feb. 17, 2022. For more information or to apply, visit: https://orise.orau.gov/doe-omni/index.html

About Omni Technology Alliance

The Omni Technology Alliance Internship Program is championed by the Department of Energy’s Office of Chief Information Officer and represents a partnership with the leadership of the Office of Economic Impact and Diversity, the Office of Science, the Office of Nuclear Energy and the National Nuclear Security Agency.

About ORISE

The Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education is a U.S. Department of Energy asset that is dedicated to enabling critical scientific, research, and health initiatives of the department and its laboratory system by providing world class expertise in STEM workforce development, scientific and technical reviews, and the evaluation of radiation exposure and environmental contamination.

ORISE is managed by ORAU, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation and federal contractor, for DOE’s Office of Science. The single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, the Office of Science is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit science.energy.gov

Amy Schwinge

amy.schwinge@orau.org

865-335-9979