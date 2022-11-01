ORISE is accepting applications for the 2023 Mickey Leland Energy Fellowship Program from graduate and undergraduate students

Application deadline is January 23, 2023

OAK RIDGE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MickeyLeland–The Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE) is currently accepting applications for the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) 2023 Mickey Leland Energy Fellowship Program (MLEF). This 10-week summer program, managed by the DOE Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management, is for students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering and math at the associate’s, bachelor’s or master’s degree level. U.S. citizenship is required.

Under the mentorship of DOE scientists and engineers, students will complete a cutting-edge research project at one of the Department’s National Laboratories or DOE Headquarters in support of the Department’s mission to minimize the environmental impacts of fossil fuels while working towards net-zero emissions. The mission of the MLEF program is to strengthen a diverse pipeline of future STEM professionals, and this program has mentored nearly 1,000 of the best and brightest students from across the nation for future careers in the STEM workforce.

During the 10-week appointment, students receive a weekly stipend, and may be eligible for housing and travel allowances. Students will also gain insight into how the Department of Energy is working toward an equitable and clean energy future. The goal of the program is to improve opportunities for women and minority students in the STEM fields although all eligible candidates are encouraged to apply.

The summer program may place students at one of several possible sites including:

U.S. Department of Energy Headquarters, Washington, D.C. and Germantown, MD

National Energy Technology Laboratory, Pittsburgh, PA; Morgantown, WV; Albany, OR

Strategic Petroleum Reserve, New Orleans, LA; and other SPR sites in LA and TX

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Richland, WA

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Berkeley, CA

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Livermore, CA

Los Alamos National Laboratory, Los Alamos, NM

The MLEF program may institute a virtual program as necessary.

The MLEF Program offers the following benefits:

Direct exposure to and participation in research on DOE mission-relevant research areas

Hands-on research experience and training under the mentorship of program officials and scientists

Stipends ranging from $650-$750 per week (depending on academic status), plus limited housing and travel reimbursement

Opportunities to present research at a program-sponsored technical forum

How to Apply & Program Information:

MLEF Program applications are due by January 23, 2023, at 11:59 EST. For application information and to apply, visit the MLEF website: https://orise.orau.gov/mlef/. The MLEF program is administered through ORISE. For questions, email: MLEF@hq.doe.gov.

About ORISE

The Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education is a U.S. Department of Energy asset that is dedicated to enabling critical scientific, research, and health initiatives of the department and its laboratory system by providing world class expertise in STEM workforce development, scientific and technical reviews, and the evaluation of radiation exposure and environmental contamination.

ORISE is managed by ORAU, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation and federal contractor, for DOE’s Office of Science. The single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, the Office of Science is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit science.energy.gov

Like us on Facebook: ORISE Facebook and MLEF Facebook

Follow us on Twitter: ORISE Twitter

Connect with us on LinkedIn: ORISE LinkedIn

Contacts

Amy Schwinge



amy.schwinge@orau.org