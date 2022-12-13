Orion180 Donates an additional $265,000 to Non-Profit Organizations Through Their “Star Outreach Program” Charitable Initiative During the Holiday Season

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BPS—Orion180, one of the fastest growing insurance solutions providers in the nation utilizing proprietary cutting-edge technology to serve independent insurance agents throughout the Southeast, announced today that it is donating this holiday season an additional $265,000 to several Southeast nonprofit organizations through its “Star Outreach Program.”





Orion180’s Star Outreach Program was weaved by Founder and CEO, Ken Gregg, into the heart of the organization. For every new policy the company writes throughout the year, a portion is allocated towards Orion180’s charitable fund, which is then distributed to local charitable organizations and causes. Every dollar donated through the Star Outreach Program stays in the communities Orion180 serves or operates in. In 2021, the Star Outreach Program distributed over $150,000. In 2022, the organization has more than doubled its commitment to their community outreach.

Star Outreach invites qualified Orion180 agency partners to select a charity of their choice and present the donation to their chosen non-profit organization on behalf of Orion180 and their insurance agency; further expanding the agents’ presence in their community as change agents

“The Star Outreach program allows us to partner with our agency brokers to select charities in their communities that have a direct local impact,” said Ken Gregg. “Our partner-agents are very involved in their communities, and Star Outreach deepens that connection between the insurance broker and their customers. We are happy we can facilitate that additional engagement for our partners, while helping many achieve their dreams.”

In the December giving, a total of 23 charities received donations, including: Brevard County Public Schools (FL), Big Brothers Big Sisters (NC), Autism Breakthrough of Knoxville (TN), Shuck Cancel of the Gulf Coast (MS), and Family Promise of Brevard (FL).

“With the help of donations from agency partners like Orion180, we are able to continue providing much needed services that enable adults with autism to lead purposeful lives,” said Kendrise Colebrooke, Executive Director of Autism Breakthrough of Knoxville, TN.

Orion180 has donated $410,000 to over 40 charities in 2022 during their summer and holiday giving and is committed to continuing and expanding their charitable giving in 2023.

Orion180 is a premier insurance solutions provider leveraging advanced technology to serve independent insurance agents in the Southeastern United States. Providing a combination of human interaction and unsurpassed technology, Orion180 enables real time quoting, binding, and issue functions in a matter of minutes. The company simplifies the insurance buying process, providing products that are innovative, fast, and secure. Learn more at https://www.orion180.com.

