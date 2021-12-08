Orion Technical College and Vagaro Announce New Partnership to Power Spas and Train Students for Business Management

DAVENPORT, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orion Technical College (OTC) and Vagaro have announced a partnership to create a seamless online ecosystem for students, spa patrons and staff alike. Utilizing Vagaro’s cutting-edge platform, patrons will be able to schedule appointments in real time, shop product inventory, and see full-menu and pricing options, while completing the transaction from their mobile device or computer.

“With the successful completion of the onsite construction, we’re incredibly excited to begin sharing our new programs and services with our local community,” said Troy Harris, CEO of Orion Education Group. “At the end of the day, we want people to know that Orion is more than just a place to learn; it’s a place to grow, a place to renew, and a place to discover yourself.”

The Spas at Orion will provide visitors with a luxurious high-end spa experience serviced by professional and credentialed staff while also providing Massage Therapy students at OTC the opportunity to glimpse into a real-world business environment.

“We are thrilled to work with OTC staff to help their students learn how to efficiently manage a business,” said Fred Helou, founder and CEO of Vagaro. “The team there has been a delight to work with, and we know they will benefit from our all-in-one solution. We’re also eager to continue learning from them about the nuances of running a large and growing wellness enterprise.”

Vagaro is a leading business management and payment processing platform, and online marketplace for the beauty, fitness, and wellness industry. Service professionals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia use Vagaro to manage, market and grow their business. Consumers choose Vagaro to search for and book wellness services on any device. To learn more, visit Vagaro.com and sales.vagaro.com.

Orion Technical College has provided quality education at affordable prices to the Quad Cities for over 50 years. For more information, visit orion.edu/new or contact the campus at (563) 674-6633.

