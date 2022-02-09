Orion Advisor Solutions Announces Noreen D. Beaman to Become Vice Chair of Board of Directors

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orion Advisor Solutions announced today that as part of planned leadership changes following the integration of Orion and Brinker Capital, Noreen D. Beaman will transition from her role as President to become Vice Chair of Orion’s Board of Directors, effective later this month. She will also continue to serve as Chair of the Board for Brinker Capital Investments’ Destinations Funds.

Beaman was named President and joined Orion’s Board of Directors following Orion’s merger with Brinker Capital in September 2020. Previously, Beaman was CEO at Brinker Capital where she helped financial advisors and their clients build better outcomes for more than 30 years.

“We are incredibly grateful to Noreen for her inspiring leadership and for the many contributions she’s made to Orion since joining the firm. She has played an integral role in the successful integration of our two firms, serving our clients with the leading-edge technology and investment management expertise they expect from us,” said Orion Founder and CEO Eric Clarke. “Noreen has had a remarkable career as an advocate for advisors, and we look forward to the ongoing contributions and impact she’ll make in her leadership role as Vice Chair of Orion’s Board of Directors.”

“With several key milestones in Brinker’s integration with Orion complete, now is the right time for me to transition from my day-to-day operating role and take on more of a strategic advisor role on the Board. Being part of such a transformational merger between Brinker and Orion has been one of the proudest moments of my career. I’m passionate about keeping Orion’s strong momentum going and helping our advisor clients drive success,” Beaman noted.

