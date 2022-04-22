ORIGYN Foundation Partners With the UEFA Foundation for Children to Premier ‘NFTs for Good’ on the Impossible Things Marketplace

● Partnership with the UEFA Foundation for Children to become part of ORIGYN’s ‘NFTs for Good’ initiative

● ORIGYN to create digital twin NFTs of historic collectibles, including one of the toss coins from the 2020 UEFA European Final

● UEFA Foundation for Children’s limited-edition collection of physical collectibles and their NFT pairings will premier on the soon-to-launch NFT marketplace, Impossible Things

NEUCHÂTEL, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ORIGYN Foundation, the Swiss non-profit foundation dedicated to identifying, authenticating and unlocking the powers of ownership for objects of value, has announced a partnership with UEFA Foundation for Children. ORIGYN and the UEFA Foundation for Children will partner to create a unique selection of collectibles and NFTs that directly benefits the foundation’s mission to fund children’s rights in areas such as health, education and integration.

As a key component of ORIGYN’s ‘NFTs for Good’ initiative, ORIGYN and UEFA Foundation for Children will create a limited collection of physical collectibles. A corresponding digital twin will be created for each of the one-of-a-kind memorabilia, including one of the toss coins that helped determine the outcome of the UEFA EURO 2020 Final between England and Italy.

“We are thrilled to partner with ORIGYN to bring these important items to the world stage and for the benefit of The UEFA Foundation for Children,” said Urs Kluser, General Secretary for the UEFA Foundation for Children. “We share a united vision of leveraging next-generation technology such as NFTs to raise money for children and world citizens across the globe. There is no better collective mission.”

ORIGYN is the only platform that ties the digital certificate to the world’s most valuable physical artifacts and collectibles. These digital twins are non-fungible, unique and, in many cases, tied to a corresponding physical object. The iconic coin will be minted by ORIGYN into a digital twin NFT and auctioned off together with the physical coin in the second quarter of 2022, alongside other rare collectibles from the foundation.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have partnered with a foundation that shares a passion for helping children around the world. NFTs are a global technology and should benefit all,” said Daniel Haudenschild, CEO of ORIGYN Enterprise.

This series of unique sports collectibles from the UEFA Foundation for Children, as well as their corresponding digital twin NFTs, will exclusively appear on the ORIGYN-powered consumer marketplace, Impossible Things. Impossible Things will allow collectors to buy, sell and experience unique and authenticated collectibles.

The Impossible Things marketplace will launch in Q2 of 2022 with an Impossible Pass, providing holders priority access to all of the limited collection drops to appear on the marketplace.

“Leveraging ORIGYN’s proprietary technology and the unique consumer-friendly platform at Impossible Things enables us to support causes like The UEFA Foundation for Children, as well as collectors and investors who demand authenticity from the goods they purchase and the cultures that surround them,” said Tom Flanagan, Managing Director of ORIGYN Collectibles.

About the ORIGYN Foundation:

The Swiss non-profit foundation ORIGYN uses intelligent technologies, including computer vision and artificial intelligence, on decentralized computing to identify, authenticate and unlock the powers of ownership for objects of value. As the first digital certification platform built on the Internet Computer (IC), ORIGYN and its verticals generate new forms of value for some of the largest consumer asset classes in the world, including art, collectibles, digital media and luxury goods. Founded in Neuchâtel, Switzerland in October of 2020, ORIGYN operates globally in major technology and blockchain hubs around the world. The foundation’s utility token, OGY, is set to become publicly tradable in the second quarter of 2022. For more information, visit origyn.ch.

About The UEFA Foundation for Children:

The UEFA Foundation for Children aims to help children and defend their rights, for example through sport and football. It provides support in the areas of health, education, access to sport, personal development, integration of minorities and employability. The Foundation, a public utility body under Swiss law, was created and started its activities on April 24, 2015. The foundation currently invests in 180 projects and has so far funded more than 400 projects in 130 countries worldwide. More than 1.8 million children have already benefited from the foundation’s work since its creation.

