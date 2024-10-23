Origami Risk Recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS P&C Core Platforms, North America

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CoreSolutions–Origami Risk, the industry-leading risk, safety and insurance Software as a Service (SaaS) technology firm, has been recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant SaaS P&C Core Platforms, North America. Origami’s inclusion in the report reflects the firm’s market momentum, strong product offering, and recognition as an influential technology provider for some of the world’s most recognized brands.





According to Gartner, “Software as a service (SaaS) property and casualty (P&C) insurance core platforms enable insurers to support the administration of a range of P&C insurance products. They provide full product life cycle support by offering functionality, applications, services and content in a secure, cloud-based environment, offered as a service using subscription pricing.” Origami was recognized based on its Ability to Execute & Completeness of Vision.

“While this marks the first time Origami Risk has been recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SaaS P&C Insurance Core Platforms, North America report, our Core Solutions platform has already earned high marks from numerous widely respected industry analysts,” said Mike Kaplan, president, Core Solutions Division, Origami Risk. “Furthermore, our results reflect our accelerating momentum: in the past 36 months, our Core team has completed nearly 50 go-lives with carrier clients; we’ve signed 100 new Core customers since 2022, and now serve more than 1,000 clients.”

Origami Risk offers a full suite of end-to-end, integrated SaaS solutions for policy, rating, billing, loss control and claims administration, reporting and analytics, along with a full-service bureau content management solution and a comprehensive digital engagement experience for all internal and external stakeholders.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

