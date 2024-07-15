Origami Risk Recognized in 2024 Buyer’s Guide of Safety Management Software Issued by Independent Analyst Firm

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ContinuousImprovement–Origami Risk, the industry-leading risk, safety and insurance Software as a Service (SaaS) technology firm, has been among the 21 prominent environmental, health and safety (EHS) technology providers profiled in the highly selective Buyer’s Guide: Safety Management Software (2024) issued by Verdantix.





The guide “provides EHS executives with an up-to-date analysis of 21 prominent safety management software platforms available on the market today,” according to Verdantix, which profiled providers serving at least 25 customers and offering deep capabilities across five of six defined “safety management categories: audits and inspections management; incident management; risk management; safety program management; training and development; and business intelligence and analytics.”

The Verdantix profile of Origami describes the wide breadth of client industries and size bands served, and highlights several key aspects of the platform’s safety functionality, including:

“A single integrated EHS and risk management platform,” which provides “users with a single source of truth for all risk and safety data.” Risk and safety teams can leverage Origami to see the financial impact of a sound safety program, allowing safety teams to advocate for investment in additional initiatives.

which “incorporates over 40 pre-defined checklists based on industry best practices and regulatory standards and allows customization of these through configuration by the client or services team.” In order to reduce administrative burden and ensure that tasks are properly followed up on, clients can set up workflows to automate the assignment of corrective actions and follow-up tasks. Clients can also leverage Origami’s partnership with STP ComplianceEHS to generate audits based on geographical regulatory requirements and tie regulatory references to each question, which helps those conducting the audit with the context behind the question. “Incident reporting” and management, including “complete, comprehensive workflows that allow users to report incidents regardless of their location.” Incidents can be entered via portal or mobile app . “Once incidents are reported, designated stakeholders receive automated alerts,” allowing them to take quick action to address any potential injuries and conduct investigations to determine root cause of the incident. Dashboards can be set up based on role and location to allow supervisors, facility managers, and executives to have visibility into the incident trends applicable to their respective sites and employees.

“We’re pleased to be among the selected firms profiled in this guide, which is a valuable resource for safety professionals throughout the U.S., U.K. and worldwide,” said Sean Salvas, senior market strategy lead, EHS, at Origami. “We are continuing to expand and refine the functionality of our EHS platform, adding new capabilities and resources to help clients elevate safety and perform more efficiently, and with greater transparency, as they drive continuous improvement in EHS and strive for operational excellence.”

Founded in 2007, Verdantix is a research and advisory firm that acts as an essential thought-leader for world-enhancing innovation.

Origami offers an extensive suite of digital EHS solutions available on a highly configurable, fully integrated web and mobile platform. Functionality includes safety management, analytics, PSM (process safety management), occupational health, and environmental management. Access more information on Origami’s EHS suite at https://www.origamirisk.com/products/environment-health-safety.

Verdantix subscribers can access the Verdantix Buyer’s Guide: Safety Management Software (2024) by visiting: https://www.verdantix.com/report/environment-health-safety/buyer-s-guide-safety-management-software-2024.

About Origami Risk – Risk Solutions

Origami Risk provides integrated SaaS solutions that simplify risk, insurance, compliance and safety management. Origami delivers its highly configurable RMIS, GRC, EHS, and healthcare risk management solutions from a secure, scalable platform that includes tools for centralizing data, automating critical workflows, and providing insight into risk and safety initiatives. A singular focus on client success underlies Origami’s approach to developing, implementing and supporting its innovative, award-winning software. Visit origamirisk.com or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.

