Origami Risk Offers Free Healthcare Risk Technology Buyers Guide

New Generation of Systems Helps Healthcare Professionals Overcome Silos, Improve Risk Management, Patient Safety, Quality, Compliance and Results

“A healthcare RMIS should help drive process, communication and transparency across all areas and functions within an organization,” said Bill Schwacke, Healthcare Practice Lead at Origami Risk. “From risk management, to patient safety and quality, to employee health and safety, a healthcare RMIS will help to put timely information and data in front of the right people at the right time.

“Today’s integrated healthcare RMIS unify data from across the organization, facilitating greater collaboration, efficiency, faster and better decision-making, and improved performance,” he added.

In addition to listing the wide range of challenges the latest generation of healthcare RMIS are designed to address, the 13-page guide discusses several key considerations for healthcare executives in evaluating the RMIS capabilities and functionality. They include:

determining whether a system is readily configurable to meet a healthcare entity’s varied needs and requirements;

assessing if it can be integrated with other existing healthcare information systems;

evaluating its scalability to meet a healthcare entity’s evolving needs or requirements;

carefully reviewing the security of both the system and vendor to ensure compliance with HIPAA and protect against vulnerabilities;

checking how quickly individuals will be able to get fully up to speed using data tools and analytical resources relevant to their areas of responsibility; and

assessing the quality of training and support services provided by the vendor.

To obtain a free copy of the Origami guide, “Selecting a RMIS for Healthcare Organizations,” visit: https://www.origamirisk.com/resources/ebook/selecting-rmis-healthcare-organizations.

