Ori Industries Announces Edgehog Day, Bringing the Latest in Edge Computing

Company launches the Ori Global Edge Marketplace to facilitate access to edge-ready services

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HPE–Ori Industries announced today Edgehog Day, a digital conference for the edge computing industry, taking place on December 8, 2021. The virtual conference will feature worldwide thought leaders from the emerging edge industry in an effort to drive innovation and increase enterprise adoption. Through industry panels, technology demonstrations, and online interactions, the conference is meant to connect application developers, operators, enterprise leaders and users. Ori Industries is also announcing the Ori Global Edge Marketplace, helping independent software vendors (ISVs), telcos, communication service providers (CSPs), and enterprises search for and implement a multitude of edge-ready services and solutions available for immediate deployment.

Edgehog Day is sponsored by F5 and VMware with participation from industry analysts AvidThink and Analysys Mason along with edge computing leaders from Aerospike, Blacknut, Broadpeak, BT, BTP, CBRE, Cockroach Labs, Edgevana, F5, Hardis, HashiCorp, HarperDB, KX, LF Edge, Spherics, SWIM, VMware, VMO2, Vodafone Business, and ZEDEDA.

“The edge is a core part of VMware’s strategy enabling enterprises to deliver and monetize new services to customers, accelerating their digital transformation,” stated Stephen Spellicy, VP of marketing, Service Provider and Edge Business Unit, VMware. “As part of our comprehensive edge ecosystem, Ori partners with VMware to enable ISVs to create innovative new edge applications on our consistent multi-cloud infrastructure, simplifying the management and provisioning of these applications to customers, and abstracting the deep complexity and dynamics necessitated by this new frontier. The Marketplace will play a critical role in allowing service providers and enterprises to discover, test, deploy, monitor and manage edge applications through a frictionless process and accelerate the adoption of edge computing.”

“We are excited to be a part of Edgehog Day. We see this as an excellent opportunity to explore opportunities today at the edge and engage in conversations about the promise of edge tomorrow,” said Geng Lin, F5 CTO. “Edge is not emerging, but it is evolving, and we look forward to being a part of it.”

“We are delighted to participate in Edgehog Day and contribute to explaining to the market the value proposition of edge computing,” commented Yann Begassat, business development director, 5G & Edge at Broadpeak. “In the fast-growing market of video streaming, Broadpeak’s area of expertise, quality comes with proximity. Therefore, the development of video delivery functions at the edge is becoming crucial.”

“Distributed ledger technology (DLT) and edge computing have a complementary relationship. With recent advances, it is now possible to host DLT nodes at the edge, enabling a truly open, decentralized future. Therefore, as an enterprise DLT company, we are delighted to participate in the launch of the Ori Global Edge Marketplace,” said Duncan Johnston-Watt, co-founder and CEO of BTP.

“We are very excited to be included in the launch of the Ori Marketplace. We see this as an important step to bridging complete edge solutions to the market and fulfilling the promise of the edge,” said Stephen Goldberg, CEO of HarperDB.

“We are bringing the edge computing industry together again at a one-day event where attendees get to hear from experts offering insight into today’s edge computing advances. Edge is no longer a buzzword, as shown by the latest industry successes in production environments,” said Mahdi Yahya, CEO and founder, Ori Industries. “I am proud of the ecosystem we are building as we announce the launch of the Ori Global Edge Marketplace. More than 20 partner applications are now available to all Ori Global Edge customers for deployment from cloud to edge.”

About Ori Industries

Ori Industries is laying the foundation for the global rollout of edge computing services. The company’s edge platform simplifies workload provisioning across public, telco, hybrid, and multi-cloud infrastructures to support countless enterprise and consumer use cases. Ori Industries is based in London with a global workforce. For more information, please visit https://ori.co.

