Ori Industries and VMware Deliver Edge Advantage for Enterprises

New partnership to advance telco cloud and multi-cloud adoption for enterprises

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–London based edge computing pioneer Ori Industries is partnering with VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, to facilitate enterprise implementation of edge computing across hybrid, telco and multi-cloud deployments. The interoperability of VMware Telco Cloud Platform and Ori Global Edge reduces complexity, increases service velocity, and manageability of cloud-native service delivery at the edge.

According to Gartner1, “edge computing is entering the mainstream”; however, many enterprises struggle with their existing cloud deployments proving to be a barrier to edge adoption. Ori and VMware’s partnership will help overcome this challenge by offering a fully functioning edge platform that connects to any cloud environment from telco to hybrid to multi-cloud.

Ori Global Edge on VMware Telco Cloud Platform is a managed cloud service offering that delivers a multi-connected edge by using multiple points of presence (PoP) that connect to the telco and communications service provider (CSP) infrastructure on one end and different clouds on the other end. The solution2 enables CSPs to offer multi-access edge computing (MEC) capabilities, which allow them to greater monetize their 5G offering to the enterprise. At the same time, it allows them to reduce their backhaul costs through intelligent workload placement.

Customers will benefit from service availability at the edge with low latency, highly-available applications generating and processing data locally without overhead for data transfer back to the cloud for processing. Extracting, analysing and using data at the edge permits a new class of enterprise services for enhanced customer experience.

Stephen Spellicy, vice president of product marketing, Service Provider and Edge, VMware, said, “Enterprises are looking for new ways to engage customers and deliver next-generation experiences. That means having the right application deployed where the user is. Edge computing is the final piece of the puzzle and working with Ori Industries’ multi-access edge computing platform will give mutual customers the ability to deploy a solution that helps cover all their environments – whether telco, hybrid, multi-cloud or edge – to meet their business needs.”

Douglas Mancini, CCO at Ori Industries said “Edge computing offers enterprises immense opportunities to not only deliver new innovative solutions but also reinvent their existing infrastructure in a more efficient way: Enterprises have learned that a pure cloud-first model has failed to deliver the expected value or agility, and Ori Global Edge is helping do just that. By combining our edge computing expertise with VMware Telco Cloud Platform and multi-cloud leadership, we are able to offer enterprises a way of harnessing the power of edge and reaping the benefits of being able to use data near to its creation.”3

For more information visit: https://ori.co/.

About Ori Industries

Ori Industries is laying the foundation for the global rollout of edge computing services. The company’s edge platform simplifies workload provisioning across public, Telco, hybrid, and multi-cloud infrastructure to support countless new and emerging enterprise use cases. Ori Industries is based in London with a global workforce. For more information, please visit https://www.ori.co/.

VMware and VMware Telco Cloud Platform are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

1 https://www.gartner.com/en/documents/3992656/2021-strategic-roadmap-for-edge-computing

2 Solution Overview: https://www.vmware.com/content/dam/digitalmarketing/vmware/en/pdf/microsites/telco/vmware-ori-solution-brief.pdf

3 Video Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-fUFNElWzo

Contacts

Media Contact for Ori Industries:

iMiller Public Relations



Mia Hinterwaldner



Tel: 866.307.2510



Email: ori@imillerpr.com