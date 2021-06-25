O’Reilly Named a Top 20 Online Learning Library Company by Training Industry for the Fourth Consecutive Year

O’Reilly Recognized for Its Ability to Meet the Growing Need for Businesses to Virtually Train and Upskill Workers

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#development—O’Reilly, the premier source for insight-driven learning on technology and business, today announced that it has been recognized as a 2021 Top 20 Online Learning Library Company by Training Industry, a leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders. The list seeks to inform professionals about the most innovative services and technologies that meet critical needs of the corporate training marketplace. This marks the fourth consecutive year O’Reilly has been named a top online learning library in the learning and development market.

O’Reilly was selected for its ability to meet businesses’ needs for virtual training, which accelerated rapidly over the course of the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company was able to achieve this through its learning platform, which provides on-demand access to live online training courses, in-depth learning paths, interactive coding environments, and a vast collection of text and video resources on the tools and technologies most important to today’s professionals.

“The last year has brought enormous changes that have disrupted how we live, work, and conduct business,” said Laura Baldwin, president at O’Reilly. “Enterprises of all sizes need to rethink how they are training and upskilling employees to ensure they are keeping pace with the new way of working. This is something we have long anticipated at O’Reilly, and we’re proud to offer the best content on emerging technologies that allow employees to learn and apply knowledge from wherever they are.”

This year O’Reilly introduced several new features to its learning platform, designed to help today’s knowledge workers sharpen their technology skills in virtual environments. These include:

O’Reilly Answers, a natural language processing (NLP) engine that delivers contextually relevant excerpts and expert insights to help solve users’ most pressing technical questions. Pulled directly from O’Reilly’s rich library of content, Answers spares users from having to drill down into a volume of text and scan through dense chapters and paragraphs, providing results that can be quickly applied to work.

Superstream Series, a collection of virtual conferences featuring expert speakers who deliver talks and training sessions on the most pertinent subjects and emerging trends in technology. Each event addresses different topics, with unique sessions covered in half-day blocks. Suitable for participants of all levels, the Superstream Series is exclusive to O’Reilly members, and all events are recorded for future viewing on oreilly.com.

These features, along with the many other learning resources available on O’Reilly, are integral to helping its 2.5 million members stay ahead of technology and business trends.

“This year’s Top 20 Online Learning Library Companies are setting the standard for corporate learning libraries by providing comprehensive solutions that include an array of quality courses, resources, learning pathways and more,” said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry. “These companies offer up-to-date and relevant content that businesses need to virtually train and upskill their employees.”

The Top Online Learning Library List is based on thorough analysis of the capabilities, experience, and expertise of online learning library providers. Selection of this year’s list was determined by industry visibility, innovation, and impact; the breadth and quality of courses and content; the quality of features and capabilities; strength of clients and geographic reach; and company size and growth potential. The full list of winners is available here: https://trainingindustry.com/top-training-companies/e-learning/2021-top-online-learning-library-companies/.

“The organizations featured on this year’s Online Learning Library Companies Watch List represent a strong set of companies responding to businesses’ need for virtual training,” said Danielle Draewell, market research analyst at Training Industry. “Through new course offerings, repurposing existing content, and reinforcement tools, these companies are delivering top on-demand content to organizations worldwide.”

To learn more about O’Reilly and its learning solutions, visit: www.oreilly.com.

About Training Industry, Inc.



Training Industry (https://trainingindustry.com) is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit https://trainingindustry.com/rfp.

About O’Reilly



For 40 years, O’Reilly has provided technology and business training, knowledge, and insight to help companies succeed. Our unique network of experts and innovators share their knowledge and expertise through the company’s SaaS-based training and learning platform. O’Reilly delivers highly topical and comprehensive technology and business learning solutions to millions of users across enterprise, consumer, and university channels. For more information, visit www.oreilly.com.

Contacts

Katie Leonowitz



fama PR



617-986-5028



OReilly@famapr.com