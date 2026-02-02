Oregon Health Leadership Council, 211info, and Unite Us Expand Public Access to Community Resources with Statewide Directory Launch

The new public resource directory expands the reach of the Connect Oregon network, improving visibility and access to community-based services.

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Oregon Health Leadership Council (OHLC), 211info, and Unite Us today announced the launch of the Connect Oregon Public Resource Directory (PRD), now live on the OHLC website. An expansion of the state’s Connect Oregon network, this public-facing directory enables individuals, community health workers (CHWs), and care providers to quickly identify and share local community-based services.

Since its launch in 2020, Connect Oregon, powered by Unite Us in partnership with OHLC, 211info, Oregon CCOs, and health systems has supported coordination between health care providers, government agencies, coordinated care organizations (CCOs), and community-based organizations (CBOs) across the state. The network facilitates care coordination, closed-loop referrals, and CBO reimbursements, serving nearly 80,000 Oregonians to date through more than 150,000 referrals addressing drivers of health such as housing, food, utilities, and transportation. Connect Oregon also supports several workflows for Oregon’s 1115 Medicaid Waiver, facilitating more than $30M in HRSN reimbursements to service providers.

The new PRD extends the reach of Connect Oregon directly to the public, reinforcing Oregon’s commitment to a “no wrong door” approach to care. Individuals can now self-navigate available resources, while people working in the field, such as CHWs, care coordinators, and outreach staff, can easily share verified public-facing resource links via text, email, or print.

Key Features of the Connect Oregon PRD

Free, no-login access to trusted community resources

to trusted community resources Translation into more than 160 languages , supporting broad accessibility

, supporting broad accessibility Simple resource sharing options , including text, email, and printable formats

, including text, email, and printable formats Flexible integration , allowing organizations to embed the directory into patient portals, websites, or internal systems

, allowing organizations to embed the directory into patient portals, websites, or internal systems A data dashboard with de-identified insights into top searches and unmet needs, supporting smarter service planning and gap identification

“The launch of the Connect Oregon Public Resource Directory marks a major step forward in making whole-person care truly accessible across the state,” said Taylor Justice, CEO and Co-Founder of Unite Us. “By bringing trusted community resources directly to the public, we’re extending the power of Connect Oregon beyond traditional care settings and helping more Oregonians find support when and where they need it.”

Powered by Partnership: Trusted, Verified Resource Data

211info, Oregon’s statewide non-emergency resource helpline, plays a critical role in maintaining the accuracy and quality of the Connect Oregon directory.

The PRD builds upon a long-standing relationship between 211info and Unite Us. In addition to surfacing the 211info resource directory within Unite Us, the 211info team also leverages Unite Us’ platform to provide high-touch, closed-loop care coordination for Oregonians in need through a Care Coordination center.

“By sharing 211info’s resource data through the Connect Oregon Public Resource Directory, we’re supporting our commitment to health and social care integration,” said Dan Herman, CEO at 211info. “This directory is a useful tool for professionals to connect people to the help they need, and furthers accessibility and utilization of services for communities across Oregon.”

A Strong Foundation Evolves into New Opportunities for State Partners

In addition to expanding public access via the Connect Oregon site, this new PRD opens new opportunities for Oregon partners looking to give their clients opportunities to self-service within partners’ own trusted ecosystems. Partners can easily embed this same PRD functionality in their own websites, EHRs, and other client-facing tools.

“OHLC has provided convening support for the Connect Oregon network since its development phase in 2019, and was pleased to support the launch of Connect Oregon in 2020 with the founding partners,” said Liz Whitworth, Managing Director for Oregon Health Leadership Council. “Supporting secure and efficient ways to coordinate whole person care is central to OHLC key initiatives and we look forward to the continued growth statewide of the Connect Oregon network.”

What’s Next

Health plans, providers, CBOs, and public sector partners in Oregon interested in standing up their own customized PRD can connect with OHLC or Unite Us to learn more.

About Unite Us

Founded in 2013 by Military Veterans, Unite Us is the nation’s premier technology provider for integrating health and community-based care. Our advanced product suite is used to proactively coordinate services using data-driven insights, streamline referral and case management, and facilitate eligibility assessments and reimbursements across government, healthcare, health plans, and community organizations. The first of its kind, our closed-loop referral system prioritizes privacy and dignity and has integrated data and analytics tools used to measure impact, optimize programs, and shape policy. With over 1.7M services, we host the nation’s largest network of community-based health and economic services dedicated to improving whole-person health. Learn more at UniteUs.com and LinkedIn.

About OHLC

Formed in 2008, the Oregon Health Leadership Council (OHLC) is a collaborative organization working to co-create a healthcare system that is equitable, accessible, high-quality, affordable, and sustainable for all people in Oregon. Presently, the council comprises leaders from hospital systems, medical groups, health plans, the Hospital Association of Oregon, the Oregon Medical Association, and the Oregon Primary Care Association. OHLC’s current focus areas are: advancing interventions and initiatives to reduce healthcare costs, foster a thriving workforce, and promoting whole-person care.

About 211info

211 is a non-emergency helpline that connects people with local community resources. 211info is the Oregon-based private nonprofit organization that manages the 211 service for all 36 counties in Oregon, helping people identify, navigate, and connect with essential services like housing, food, bill pay assistance, child care, and more.

