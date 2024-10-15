Orca Security Expands Across Australia and New Zealand with Partner-First Strategy as Demand for Cloud Security Grows

Orca Chief Innovation Officer and Co-Founder Avi Shua Now Based in Region to Help Support Exploding Demand; Company Partners with Wavelink to Fuel Growth

SYDNEY & PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orca Security, the pioneer of agentless cloud security, today announced a significant expansion in Australia and New Zealand fueled by growing demand for enhanced cloud security across the region. To support this growth, Orca chief innovation officer and co-founder Avi Shua relocated to Australia from Israel. Orca also announced a partnership in April 2024 with Wavelink, a fast-growing Australian IT distributor providing leading-edge cybersecurity and mobility enterprise solutions to the channel.





According to Grand View Research, the Australian cloud computing market’s compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is projected to be 16.1% from 2024-2030, reaching $1.68B in revenue. In this environment, Orca has already seen strong growth and traction in Australia and New Zealand, with more than 100% year-over-year growth in its customer base in the region. Its expansion is fueled by its growing number of fully certified partners.

Orca’s partnership with Wavelink builds on this momentum. Adding Orca Security to its portfolio of cybersecurity solutions enhances the capabilities of Wavelink’s MSSP and Reseller partners to proactively protect organisations from a broad range of cyber threats. Wavelink’s expertise in cloud security, combined with Orca’s unparalleled coverage of cloud workloads, AI models, configurations, and identities will enable clients to achieve a new level of security, ensuring their digital assets are continuously protected.

“With CEOs and Boards more attuned to the business criticality of cybersecurity, CISOs must understand and prioritise their organisations’ cyber risks and proactively strengthen their security postures,” said Avi Shua. “Orca Security’s value is unique by providing enterprises clear, precise and actionable visibility into all risks across their cloud estates. As the market leader that continues to be at the forefront of innovation, we’re committed to enabling partners to provide their clients peace of mind for securing their business environments in the cloud.”

Orca Security’s comprehensive partner-first strategy to drive growth and expand its reach has already resulted in a spike in deal registrations and a sharp increase in the number of partners closing business with Orca. Most recently, the company introduced a new partner portal designed to streamline and enhance the partner experience by providing easy access to sales and marketing resources, training modules, and support tools. Key features include an enhanced Deal Registration process, personalised dashboards, advanced analytics to track performance, and streamlined workflows.

“Our partnership with Orca Security enables Wavelink’s partners to provide their customers with unparalleled visibility and control over their cloud environments,” said Michael Fisher, Sales Manager, Emerging Vendors at Wavelink. “Orca Security is a technology-leading agentless cloud security solution that meets the speed and scalability demands of cloud environments and we’re excited to partner with them as they expand in ANZ.”

