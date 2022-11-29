Orca Security Awarded 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award

Orca Security named global Security Partner of the Year winner, one of many AWS Partners around the globe recognized as leaders helping customers drive innovation

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orca Security, the pioneer of agentless cloud security, today announced it is a recipient of a 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Announced during a Partner Awards Gala at re:Invent 2022, the Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize AWS Partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers. The Orca Cloud Security Platform provides an added layer of visibility and risk coverage on AWS. With an agentless approach built upon Orca’s patented SideScanning™ technology and Orca’s Unified Data Model, Orca delivers comprehensive cloud security for enterprises moving to and scaling on AWS.

“For customers to effectively innovate, they need comprehensive cloud security without the gaps in coverage, performance degradation, or operational costs typically imposed by agent-based solutions,” said Avi Shua, Founder and CEO, Orca Security. “Those who want to do more need a cloud security solution that can do more at the speed of business. We are honored to be recognized and we look forward to continuing our relationship with AWS to provide greater customer choice going forward.”

“To build and innovate, we needed a comprehensive cloud security solution,” said Justin Somaini, Chief Security Officer at Unity. “We turned to Orca Security for its ability to secure the cloud without forcing us to install agents or take an asset-by-asset approach. Orca Security has become a trusted partner, and we look forward to collaborating more in the future.”

For the first time, AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across a number of award categories and specialization areas awarded at both the regional and global level where all AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global partner program, focused on helping partners build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

“AWS Partners are at the center of unlocking value for global customers, across a wide range of industries,” said Ruba Borno, Vice President, Worldwide Channels and Alliances, AWS. “We are honored to launch the inaugural global 2022 AWS Partner Awards, and thank all the nominees and winners for accelerating our customers’ cloud transformation journey.”

A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on strict criteria. Orca Security received the global Security Partner of the Year Award, which recognizes top AWS Partners with the AWS Security Competency. The award recognizes an AWS Partner who has proven customer success in securing every stage of cloud adoption, from initial migration through ongoing day-to-day management.

About Orca Security

Orca Security is the pioneer of agentless cloud security that is trusted by hundreds of enterprises globally. Orca makes cloud security possible for enterprises moving to and scaling in the cloud with its patented SideScanning™ technology and Unified Data Model. The Orca Cloud Security Platform delivers the world’s most comprehensive coverage and visibility of all risks across the cloud. With continuous first-to-market innovations and expertise, the Orca Platform ensures security teams quickly identify and remediate risks to keep their businesses secure. Connect your first account in minutes: https://orca.security or take the free cloud risk assessment.

