ORCA Computing Unveils First Demonstration of a Hybrid Algorithm Utilizing the ORCA PT-1 Photonic Quantum Processor and NVIDIA CUDA Quantum

LONDON & AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Computing—ORCA Computing, a leading quantum computing company, has announced the first successful demonstration of a hybrid quantum/classical algorithm powered by ORCA’s PT Series System and NVIDIA CUDA Quantum, marking a significant milestone towards real-world applications of quantum computing.





The latest demonstration underscores ORCA’s commitment to driving transformative change in computational science. ORCA’s algorithms have showcased versatility across diverse use cases, including generative chemistry, time series forecasting, and satellite image processing. The integration with CUDA Quantum further enhances accessibility and usability across various applications and environments. With the data center standard rack and room-temperature operation of the PT Series, customers can now easily utilize existing GPU clusters to advance their quantum research.

“ORCA is committed to driving transformative change and unlocking new horizons in computational science,” said Richard Murray, PhD, Co-founder, and CEO of ORCA Computing. “Our latest demonstration underscores the potential of hybrid quantum-classical computing to address the world’s most complex challenges.”

At the core of this achievement is the ORCA PT-1 photonic quantum processor, which provides unique capabilities for hybrid quantum/classical algorithms. In this demonstration, the focus is on image generation using a hybrid generative adversarial network (GAN) approach. The output of the quantum processor is fed to neural networks running on GPUs to produce higher-quality data. This demonstration represents just one facet of the capabilities CUDA Quantum helps ORCA Computing achieve.

NVIDIA CUDA Quantum plays a key role in bridging the pathway between the QPU and GPU components involved in the data generation process. By facilitating low-latency communication and synchronization, CUDA Quantum helps ensure the smooth operation of the algorithm at the software level.

“Quantum computing has the potential to solve some of the world’s biggest challenges,” said Timothy Costa, Director of High-Performance Computing and Quantum at NVIDIA. “This latest demonstration, using NVIDIA CUDA Quantum in ORCA’s photonic quantum processor, is set to help customers advance their quantum research.”

ORCA Computing pushes the boundaries of quantum computing, as reaffirmed by its recent selection to develop a quantum computing testbed for the National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC). Alongside other globally leading platforms at the NQCC, ORCA is spearheading the development of a photonic quantum computing testbed tailored for machine learning, leveraging its hybrid quantum/classical neural network architectures and photonic quantum processors.

About ORCA Computing

ORCA Computing, headquartered in London, UK with offices in the United States and Canada, is a leading developer and provider of full-stack photonic quantum computing systems. Established in 2019 and originating from the University of Oxford, the company provides an innovative approach to photonic quantum computing. Anchored in a modular optical fiber-based architecture, ORCA’s proprietary methods of manipulating the time, frequency and switching of single photons paves the way for quantum computing using significantly fewer components. ORCA Computing has successfully delivered numerous on-premises quantum computers to leading customers including the UK Ministry of Defense and the Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center.

For more information, please visit www.orcacomputing.com.

