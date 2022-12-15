Orbus Software named as a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Architecture Tools

Orbus Software recognized for its ‘Ability to Execute’ and ‘Completeness of Vision’

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalTransformation–Cloud solutions provider for digital transformation, Orbus Software, has been announced as a Leader in 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools.

The report evaluated 15 vendors and Orbus Software was recognized as a Leader for its ‘Ability to Execute’ and ‘Completeness of Vision’. Orbus Software believe it was recognised for its strength in various areas.

Gareth Burton, CEO at Orbus Software, commented: “As global demand for Enterprise Architecture grows, our iServer Suite has grown from strength to strength. We believe Orbus Software’s placement in the Gartner Leaders Quadrant truly validates our strategy and strong execution and the recognition is testament to the hard work of our team, who have delivered against our vision of guiding our customers along successful digital transformation journeys.”

Orbus Software’s iServer365 has grown significantly in the last year, enhancing its industry-specific assets – including compliance frameworks and architecture reference models and frameworks. In the future, the company will continue to differentiate its iServer suite to support its customers and help them navigate complex environments.

View a complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Orbus Software’s strengths here.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN, Jonathan Forest, Naresh Singh, Andrew Lerner, Karen Brown, 15 September 2022.

“Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademarks and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Orbus Software

Orbus Software is a leading provider of cloud solutions for digital transformation. Its mission is to enable organizations to build operational resiliency and accelerate digital business growth. Customers are predominantly global blue-chip enterprises and government organizations, including AstraZeneca, BP, CIB Bank, Dell, IKEA, Mastercard, Mayo Clinic, New York Power, Rio Tinto, Schroders and Saab. To learn more, follow Orbus Software on Twitter and LinkedIn.

