Orbia Announces Conference Call for Its First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

MEXICO CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. will release its first quarter 2022 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th, 2022.
Management will host a conference call to review results from the quarter.
|
Date:
Thursday, April 28th, 2022
|
Time:
10:00 a.m. CT
|
Speakers:
|
Sameer Bharadwaj
Chief Executive Officer
|
Jim Kelly
Chief Financial Officer
|
Gerardo Lozoya
Investor Relations Director
|
Numbers:
From the USA (toll free):
+1-(888)-339-0721
From Mexico (toll free):
+001-855 817-7630
From other countries:
+1-(412)-317-5247
|
Contacts
Investors
Gerardo Lozoya, Investor Relations Director
+52 55 5366 4084
gerardo.lozoya@orbia.com
Media
Kacy Karlen, Corporate Communications Director
+1 865-410-3001
kacy.karlen@orbia.com