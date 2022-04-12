Orbia Announces Conference Call for Its First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

MEXICO CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. will release its first quarter 2022 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th, 2022.

Management will host a conference call to review results from the quarter.

Date: Thursday, April 28th, 2022 Time: 10:00 a.m. CT



11:00 a.m. ET

Speakers: Sameer Bharadwaj Chief Executive Officer Jim Kelly Chief Financial Officer Gerardo Lozoya Investor Relations Director

Numbers: From the USA (toll free): +1-(888)-339-0721 From Mexico (toll free): +001-855 817-7630 From other countries: +1-(412)-317-5247 When dialing in, please let the operator know you are here for the Orbia earnings call.

Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to start time.

The presentation that will be used during the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Orbia website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website shortly after the call is completed. The webcast can be accessed here.

Contacts

Investors



Gerardo Lozoya, Investor Relations Director



+52 55 5366 4084



gerardo.lozoya@orbia.com

Media



Kacy Karlen, Corporate Communications Director



+1 865-410-3001



kacy.karlen@orbia.com