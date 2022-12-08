Orbia Announces Closing of the Offering of Its Sustainability Linked Notes in the Mexican Market

MEXICO CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Orbia”) (BMV: ORBIA*), announces that it has successfully completed the first and second offering of short and long-term notes (certificados bursátiles), for a total amount of $10,000,000,000 pesos in the Mexican market, with a “sustainability-linked bond” feature. Such offerings were made under the revolving short and long-term shelf registration program implemented by Orbia and authorized by the National Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores or CNBV) on November 16, 2022. The first issuance was for an amount of $2,340,000,000.00 (two thousand three hundred and forty million Pesos 00/100 M.N.), due on December 4, 2025, accruing interest at a variable rate of 28-day TIIE (interbank rate) + 40 basis points, and the second issuance was for an amount of $7,660,000,000.00 (seven thousand six hundred and sixty million Pesos 00/100 M.N.), due on November 25, 2032, accruing interest at a fixed annual rate of 10.63%.

This issuance received “AAA” (mex)” ratings from Fitch México, S.A. de C.V. and “HR AAA” by HR Ratings de México, S.A. de C.V., which are the highest credit ratings of both agencies, on a national scale. ISS ESG issued a favorable second opinion regarding the certificados bursátiles and their “sustainability-linked bond” feature.

About Orbia

Orbia is a company driven by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Orbia operates in the Polymer Solutions (Vestolit and Alphagary), Building and Infrastructure (Wavin), Precision Agriculture (Netafim), Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line) and Fluorinated Solutions (Koura) sectors. The five Orbia business groups have a collective focus on expanding access to health and wellness, reinventing the future of cities and homes, ensuring food and water security, connecting communities to information and accelerating a circular economy with basic and advanced materials, specialty products and innovative solutions. Orbia has a global team of over 23,000 employees, commercial activities in more than 110 countries and operations in over 50, with global headquarters in Boston, Mexico City, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. The company generated $8.8 billion in revenue in 2021. Learn more at Orbia.com.

