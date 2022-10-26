Orange and Edgecore Team Up to Accelerate Orange’s Network Disaggregation Transformation on SONiC

This world premiere in telco network architecture transformation helps improve technology agility, total cost of ownership, and lead times. This transformation also helps Orange reduce vendor lock-in and improve control of their own network infrastructure.

MADRID–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fyuz Event – Edgecore Networks Corporation (Edgecore), a leader in open networking solutions, and Orange, one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators, today announce the delivery of the first disaggregated switch composed of Edgecore hardware and Orange network operating system based on SONiC (Software for Open Networking in the Cloud) open source community.

For Orange, this bold move towards disaggregation and community open-source software is part of a major upgrade of Orange’s access network infrastructure. Orange selected Edgecore switches to deliver cutting-edge connectivity solutions for Orange’s hundreds of access Points of Presence (PoP). These locations provide 1G, 10G, and 100G access services to enterprise customers. The chosen switches have a robust, high-performance design that offers the high-availability features required for telecom network PoP deployment. The disaggregated Edgecore hardware platform comes pre-loaded with the ONIE (Open Network Install Environment) software installer for the automated loading of compatible open source or commercial network operating system offerings. Orange is installing its own SONiC distribution to run on the switches. Orange relies on its developers’ expertise working in conjunction with Edgecore and the SONiC community, to which Orange actively contributes, to develop their own networking software solutions.

Orange’s move towards disaggregation allows for more flexible and cost-effective designs, faster deployments with a simpler IT integration, and the ability to utilize a single operating system on networking equipment from different hardware vendors. This change also helps improve Orange’s network procurement lead times.

Heimdall Siao, President of Edgecore said, “As the leader in disaggregated open networking solutions, Edgecore is excited to be involved in this disaggregated and community SONiC networking project with Orange in a telecom use case. Edgecore’s switches running SONiC software provide the high-capacity throughput required for access networks. And, by utilizing Edgecore’s carrier grade and proven robust designs, Orange is able to deploy solutions in the most demanding of carrier networks. This successful experience in Orange’s network proves that disaggregated open networking solutions are robust and capable of handling the most demanding of network environments.”

Jean Luc Vuillemin, Executive Vice President of Orange International Networks, said, “We are pleased to team up with Edgecore to launch our network disaggregation transformation. This joint work enables us to drastically transform the way we build and upgrade our networks. It allows us to move away from off the shelf and locked-in solutions to in-house developed solutions relying on our network developers’ expertise. Upskilling our teams to master our software allows us to regain full control of our networks and therefore manage upgrades in a fast, cost-effective and sovereign way, while providing an improved and reliable service to our customers.”

The adoption of open, disaggregated architecture by Orange represents a bold step and is a decision that helps advance the Telecom Infra Project’s (TIP) goal of accelerating the pace of innovation in the telecom industry. Both Orange and Edgecore are participants in the Telecom Infra Project (TIP), a community that includes hundreds of companies working together to create and deploy open, innovative, disaggregated solutions in telecom networks.

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading networking ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for data center, service provider, enterprise, and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking, providing a full line of open 1G-400G Ethernet switches, core routers, cell site gateways, virtual PON OLTs, optical packet transponders, and Wi-Fi access points. Edgecore offers a choice of commercial and open source NOS and network application solutions. For more information, visit www.edge-core.com

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 42.5 billion euros in 2021 and 137,000 employees worldwide at 30 June 2022, including 76,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 282 million customers worldwide at 30 June 2022, including 236 million mobile customers and 24 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its “Engage 2025” strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN). For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

All trademarks, service marks, registered marks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Orange Press Contacts:

Ibtissame Nafii: ibtissame.nafii@orange.com +33 6 37 38 60 50



Nicole Clarke: Nicole.clarke@orange.com +44 7811 128 457

Edgecore Media Contact

Lucille Lu: lucille_lu@edge-core.com +886-3-505-3674