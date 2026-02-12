Optometry Practices Elevate Patient Experience with RevolutionEHR’s Integrated, Modernized Patient Portal

A sleek, compliance-first patient portal that delivers smoother communication and a better patient experience.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ONCCompliant--RevolutionEHR, the leading cloud-based EHR and practice management platform for optometry, today announced early access to its re-designed patient portal (PHR).

This major upgrade for patient engagement reduces operational burden with a clean, intuitive user experience that improves patient interactions through simplified communication. Patients can schedule appointments, send and receive secure messages, pay bills online, and access clinical documents, including CCDA records, through a single, secure destination.

The result is fewer phone calls, faster payments, clearer communication, and less manual work for practice teams.

“When patient engagement is simple and dependable, practices gain time and bolster confidence,” said Danny Shipman, VP of Product for RevolutionEHR. “The patient portal is designed to support and enhance daily interactions via a patient-facing experience practices can trust.”

What’s new in the RevolutionEHR patient portal (PHR):

Streamlined login using a one-time passcode delivered via email that eliminates usernames and passwords.

Enhanced secure messaging, allowing patients to communicate with additional staff members for faster, more flexible support.

Recall visibility, giving patients clear access to upcoming recalls directly within the portal.

Practice branding controls, including customizable colors and logo uploads for a cohesive, professional patient experience.

By unifying scheduling, billing, messaging, and record access into one intuitive experience, the re-designed patient portal reduces interruptions and manual follow-ups. Secure, ONC-aligned functionality supports compliance without adding complexity, allowing teams to turn their focus back to patient care.

Early access launched on December 8 and received positive feedback. General availability (GA) went live on January 12, 2026. One optometrist in the early access program shared, “We’ve already seen how the patient portal saves time—there’s much less back-and-forth.”

With a compliance-first patient portal built around real-world workflows, optometry practices can engage patients as active partners in care, supported by the secure, intuitive technology of RevolutionEHR.

About RevolutionEHR

RevolutionEHR is the leading cloud-based electronic health record (EHR) and practice management platform built exclusively for optometry. Designed to support clinical care, operations, and patient engagement, RevolutionEHR delivers secure, intuitive solutions that help practices operate with confidence and scale for the future. RevolutionEHR is part of PracticeTek, a healthcare technology company dedicated to simplifying practice management and elevating patient experiences.

About PracticeTek

PracticeTek is the leading provider of retail healthcare technology solutions across Chiropractic, Vision, Dental, and Wellbeing specialties. Through a connected suite of software and services, PracticeTek delivers solutions that foster exceptional patient experiences, attract new patients, and make the business of healthcare easier for clinicians. Committed to innovation and investment in retail healthcare technology, PracticeTek empowers practices with streamlined operations and improved clinical and financial outcomes. Learn more at www.PracticeTek.com.

