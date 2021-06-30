Optomec Facility Recertified for ISO 9001 for the 8th Consecutive Term

Optomec’s Clover, SC manufacturing site was the first Metal Additive supplier to achieve distinction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Optomec Inc., a manufacturer of industrial 3D Additive Manufacturing machines, announced today that its Clover, South Carolina production facility has been recertified for ISO 9001 for the 8th consecutive term. The Clover site has now maintained its ISO 9001 certification for more than 20 years. ISO 9001 is a key element of Optomec’s Quality Management System, delivering added assurance to its production customers in a wide range of industries including the energy, industrial, aviation, health care, electronics and research markets.

The ISO 9001 certification is an internationally recognized standard that ensures a company possesses a documented system of Quality Management and Quality Assurance. The standard assures customers and stakeholders that the supplier has established a manufacturing culture of highest quality and continuous improvement and that the supplier responds to the needs of its customers through the entire product delivery process–from the specification and design stage to manufacturing, delivery and customer support. The certification requires a thorough audit every three years by an independent organization. Bureau Veritas conducted the audit at Optomec’s Clover, South Carolina operation.

“The ISO 9001 certification process is a fantastic tool that engrains the concept of continuous improvement throughout the organization,” said Doug Childers, General Manager of Optomec’s Clover, SC facility. “It drives every one of our employees to solve small problems early, rather than go around big problems later.”

Optomec is a privately-held, rapidly growing supplier of Additive Manufacturing systems. Optomec’s patented Aerosol Jet Systems for printed electronics, and LENS and Huffman brand 3D Printers for metal component production and repair, are used by industry to reduce product cost and improve performance. Together, these unique printing solutions work with the broadest spectrum of functional materials, ranging from electronic inks to structural metals and even biological matter. Optomec has delivered more than 500 of its proprietary Additive Manufacturing systems to more than 200 marquee customers around the world, for production applications in the electronics, energy, life sciences and aerospace industries. Our users include countless blue-chip manufacturing companies, such as GE, Samsung, Raytheon, Siemens, Lockheed and LiteOn, as well as the US Air Force, US Navy, US Army and NASA. For more information, visit optomec.com.

LENS is a registered trademark of Sandia National Labs; Aerosol Jet is a registered trademark of Optomec, Inc.

