Optomec Announces $7 Million in New Orders from Repeat Customers

Increased production penetration in major accounts is driving sales post-COVID





ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Optomec, an established leader in Additive Manufacturing solutions for 3D Metal Printing and 3D Printed Electronics, has recently received more than $7 Million worth of new orders from its installed base. The orders include more than 10 new systems being added to increase capacity for existing users, together with a range of enabling software products and digital process recipes.

In one example, a major Defense Electronics OEM has added another two 3D Printed Electronics machines, bringing its total fleet to 10 Aerosol Jet systems, the majority of which are used in production for advanced semiconductor packaging applications. The order has a value of $500,000.

In another case, a top-tier supplier of Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services for gas turbine engines added a 5th production system for the restoration of turbine blades. This $1 Million 3D Metal Printer suggests a return to investment for the aviation sector.

“We have seen a marked increase in business activity over the last few months, following COVID’s peak case count in the first quarter,” said David Ramahi, CEO “and it seems only natural that the first movers making new investments are our long-time customers, many of whom have proven high ROI’s on our production Additive Manufacturing equipment.”

Optomec is a privately-held, rapidly growing supplier of Additive Manufacturing systems. Optomec’s patented Aerosol Jet Systems for printed electronics and LENS and Huffman brand 3D Printers for metal components are used by industry to reduce product cost and improve performance. Together, these unique printing solutions work with the broadest spectrum of functional materials, ranging from electronic inks to structural metals and even biological matter. Optomec has delivered more than 500 of its proprietary Additive Manufacturing systems to more than 200 marquee customers around the world, for production applications in the electronics, energy, life sciences and aerospace industries. For more information, visit optomec.com.

LENS is a registered trademark of Sandia National Labs; Aerosol Jet is a registered trademark of Optomec, Inc.

Contacts

Shayna Watson



swatson@optomec.com

(505) 761-8250