Options Appoints ACTIV Financial Executive Jim Bomer As SVP, Director Market Data Division

NEW YORK & CHICAGO & LONDON & HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Options, the leading provider of managed trading infrastructure to the global Capital Markets, today announced the appointment of Jim Bomer as SVP, Director Market Data Division.

Jim joined Options late last year following the ACTIV Financial acquisition, where he served for 19 years as the firm’s Chief Operating Officer. Prior to his role with ACTIV, Jim held a variety of Capital Markets roles in London, Frankfurt, and Chicago and has more than 25 years of experience in the real-time trading and market data sector.

In his new role, Jim has responsibility for the product strategy, development and operations of Options’ market data division, which includes ACTIV Financial following its acquisition by Options in October 2021.

His appointment also marks the continued growth of Options’ Chicago presence, following the recent announcement of Ted Sturiale as VP of Sales in Chicago.

Danny Moore, Options President and CEO, said, “Jim joined the team last year, bringing with him a wealth of industry knowledge and experience. Merging his knowledge of the ACTIV data feed and software capabilities with the Options global network and infrastructure has already led to some fantastic synergies and developments. Jim’s appointment to lead Options’ market data business is a key step in our vision to deliver a truly next-generation platform focused on near-zero latency, modern hardware, full Cloud integration, and full backwards compatibility.”

Speaking on his appointment, Jim added, “I’m delighted to be joining an exceptional team at Options, and am very enthusiastic about the combination of ACTIV’s innovative technology with Options’ world-class global infrastructure, managed services capabilities, and multi-cloud platform.“

Today’s news comes as the latest in a series of strategic announcements for Options, including the accomplishment of 12 Years of AICPA Service Organisation Controls (SOC) compliance, partnership with Code Willing, and an agreement to provide MEMX with Market Data Access across New York and Chicago.

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand, Options are well placed to service their customers both on-site and remotely.

Options has been named among the UK’s leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT and visit our LinkedIn page.

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

