Options Appoint Marie-Louise Quigg to VP, Account Management

LONDON & NEW YORK & HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Options Technology, the leading Capital Markets services provider, today announced the appointment of Marie-Louise Quigg as VP, Account Management.

Marie-Louise joined Options through the firm’s graduate programme in June 2015 with an MSc in Educational Multimedia from Queen’s University Belfast. Over the last seven years, she has held a variety of roles, including; Technical Account Manager and Global Team Lead of the Managed Applications Technical Account Management Team. In July 2021, Marie-Louise was appointed as Options’ Infosec Committee Chairperson. In her new role as VP, Account Management, Marie-Louise will be responsible for overseeing Managed Applications operations, project and product development, and partner and client relationships.

Commenting on the appointment, Options’ President and CEO, Danny Moore, said, “Marie-Louise has a comprehensive knowledge that spans multiple areas of Options business. Since joining as a graduate, she has worked diligently across several teams, and in recent years she has taken on team lead and management roles and excelled in both. She is a valued contributor, and we look forward to continuing to support her career progression.”

Marie-Louise Quigg added, “I’m honoured to be appointed VP, Account Management at Options. Since joining the team in 2015, I have enjoyed working my way up through the ranks, and today’s appointment is fulfilling a career goal I have had since I joined as a graduate here. I look forward to taking this next step in the leadership team with Options”.

Today’s news comes as the latest in a series of announcements for Options, including Hosting Capabilities in Euronext Aruba IT3 Bergamo, Achieve VMware Cloud Verified Status in LHC, and the appointment of Charlotte Montgomery as VP, Commercial Operations.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand, Options are well placed to service their customers both on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK’s leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT and visit our LinkedIn page.

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Press Contact: Page McLaughlin



Email: page.mclaughlin@options-it.com