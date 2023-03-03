Options Announces Sponsorship of the American Lung Association’s “Rock for Air” Fundraiser Concert

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Options Technology, the leading Capital Markets services provider, today announced its sponsorship of the American Lung Association’s “Rock for Air” Fundraiser





The American Lung Association’s first-ever concert fundraiser, Rock For Air took place on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at The Cutting Room in New York City. The event, co-sponsored by Pure Storage, featured The Stage 8 Band and Mama D and the Vexations, and brought together the lung health community in New York City along with customers, partners and employees for an evening of fun and live music while raising over $100,000 for the American Lung Association.

Danny Moore, Options’ President and CEO said, “We are proud to have sponsored the American Lung Association’s Rock for Air concert and contribute to their mission of fighting lung disease. The success of this event, raising over $100,000, is a testament to the generosity and commitment of our community.

At Options, we believe in giving back and supporting important causes, and we are honoured to have played a part in supporting the American Lung Association’s efforts in research, advocacy, and education.”

“This event is a really exciting departure from our usual events in New York,” said Erica Masin, Executive Director for the Lung Association in Metro New York. “We are grateful to have a local leadership board that is driven to engage their own talents and networks to benefit the Lung Association. Rock For Air is a unique opportunity to inspire a whole new crowd to join us in the effort to end lung disease for good.”

The idea for the event came from Adam Apps, member of the Lung Association’s Leadership Board in metro-New York. By combining his passions for lung health and music, and bringing in his corporate community as a sponsor, Adam has generated a new interest for philanthropy among his peers in New York City’s tech community.

Apps said, “I’m honored to sit on the American Lung Association’s NY Metro board and play a small role in advancing their mission. I decided to join their ranks because I was so impressed with the organization, the work they do, the difference they make and the lives they impact. Over the last couple of years during the pandemic, lung health has had a personal impact on a lot of us and I’ve never met a group of individuals who are more dedicated to their cause and mission – to establish a world free of lung disease.

“The Lung Association’s ‘Rock For Air!’ event is a perfect opportunity to steer the philanthropy of the NYC tech sector towards a worthy cause and a fun night, right in their backyard.”

In addition to Options Technology and Pure Storage, Rock For Air is sponsored by, HighPoint, CDI LLC, Cohesity, Converge Technology Solutions, and Nasuni.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.

American Lung Association • 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150 • Chicago, IL 60601



1331 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Ste. 1425 North • Washington, D.C. 20004



1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) Lung.org

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 9 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK’s leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table. For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT, and visit our LinkedIn page.

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

Contacts

Press Contact: Niall McAleer

Email: niall.mcaleer@options-it.com