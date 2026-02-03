Optimum to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q4 and Full Year 2025 Results

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Optimum Communications (NYSE: OPTU) will host a conference call on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. The conference call will be led by Dennis Mathew, Chairman and CEO, and Marc Sirota, CFO. Presentation materials, including Optimum’s earnings release, earnings results presentation and trended schedule, will be available at 7:00 a.m. ET, prior to the conference call, on the Optimum Communications Investor Relations website.

Participant Dial-In: 877-404-9653 / +1 201-689-8856

A live webcast will be available online on the Optimum Communications Investor Relations website or by following this link.

About Optimum Communications, Inc.

Optimum Communications, Inc. (NYSE: OPTU) is one of the largest broadband communications providers in the United States, delivering high-speed internet, video, mobile, and voice services to approximately 4.4 million residential and business customers across 21 states. As a brand built for the future, Optimum is committed to reimagining connectivity and delivering exceptional experiences through next-generation technology and customer-first innovation. The Company also operates Optimum Media, an advanced advertising and data solutions business that enables local, regional, and national brands to reach audiences across screens with precision and scale. Additionally, News 12 – its award-winning hyperlocal news network – provides trusted, community-focused journalism across the tri-state area and beyond.

Investor Relations

John Hsu: +1 917 405 2097 / john.hsu@optimum.com

Sarah Freedman: + 631 660 8714 / sarah.freedman@optimum.com

Media Relations

Lisa Anselmo: +1 516 279 9461 / lisa.anselmo@optimum.com

Taylor Chapman: +1 214 850 8985 / taylor.chapman@optimum.com