Optimizely Revolutionizes Content Production to Streamline End-to-End Content Lifecycle

Best-in-class CMP, CMS and DAM solutions integrate to enable the next generation of content management

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Opticon – Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider enabling Boundless Digital Invention, today announced its new Orchestrate solution, combining its three best-in-class products – Content Marketing (CMP), Content Management (CMS), and Digital Asset Management (DAM) – into a comprehensive offering. The Orchestrate solution transforms the way marketing teams work by letting them manage the entire content lifecycle and deliver better digital experiences faster than ever.

Content is at the heart of digital experiences, but today’s marketers face many barriers to creating and personalizing compelling content. Optimizely’s new product integration will break down complexities and siloes, producing more efficient content experiences and allowing marketers to publish more strategic, individualized content, faster. Orchestrate enables the future of CMS, combining upstream content creation processes with downstream publishing capabilities through a unified solution for the entire content lifecycle, allowing teams to:

Plan & collaborate – Easily build campaign plans, propose ideas, assign tasks, and schedule work to be completed

– Easily build campaign plans, propose ideas, assign tasks, and schedule work to be completed Create, preview, & publish – Create content, preview drafts, and publish to the CMS—all from one centralized platform that’s purpose-built for marketers’ needs

– Create content, preview drafts, and publish to the CMS—all from one centralized platform that’s purpose-built for marketers’ needs Manage across channels – Manage content in one place and power digital experiences seamlessly across any mix of channels and technologies

– Manage content in one place and power digital experiences seamlessly across any mix of channels and technologies Store & access – Easily repurpose content by dragging-and-dropping from a full media library—directly from within the context of the CMS page builder

– Easily repurpose content by dragging-and-dropping from a full media library—directly from within the context of the CMS page builder Target & personalize – Test different versions of content, identify customer segments, and customize content experiences for maximum impact

“The traditional content lifecycle is riddled with limitations – disparate tools, draft documents housed on personal computers, insufficient project management tools, and legacy CMSes – which all slow down time-to-market, inflate TCO, and perpetuate team bottlenecks,” said Justin Anovick, Chief Product Officer at Optimizely. “With our Orchestrate integration, we’re enabling marketers to better plan, create, publish, and measure all from a single, comprehensive platform. When teams work more collaboratively, produce content faster, and deliver more engaging customer experiences, the opportunities are boundless.”

As marketing and DX teams prioritize driving meaningful experiences that impact the bottom line, Orchestrate streamlines how teams produce the content at the core of their digital experiences. By unifying the end-to-end content production process and empowering teams to manage the entire content lifecycle, Orchestrate’s combination of capabilities removes barriers, enabling team efficiency, collaboration, and faster time to market.

Marci Maddox, Research Vice President, Digital Experience Strategies, at IDC, said, “Optimizely is moving in the right direction to simplify the content lifecycle for enterprise organizations. Their approach will be especially beneficial to companies that have multiple, siloed departments and functions all participating in tandem in their own way to the content creation process.”

For more information on how marketers can manage the entire content lifecycle with Optimizely’s Orchestrate solution, visit here.

