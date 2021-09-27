Optimizely Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide CMS for Persuasive Digital Experiences 2021 Vendor Assessment

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, provider of digital experience platform solutions, Optimizely, announced it is positioned in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide CMS for Persuasive Digital Experiences 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47412821, September 2021). Optimizely’s advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) enabling personalized content experiences at scale are cited as a key differentiator. The announcement comes on the heels of the company’s annual conference, Opticon21 and introduction of data core service to Optimizely’s Digital Experience Platform (DXP).

The report evaluated 16 vendors, and Optimizely was named a Leader in the inaugural report based on its content intelligence capabilities, with AI-powered personalization and actionable data insights to influence editorial decisions. Optimizely was recognized for its content services, with combined CMS and commerce information in one content design.

Optimizely was also recognized for its partner ecosystem, including the dedicated Partner Solution Architect team to assist with onboarding and ramping up new partners quickly in using the system. Partners evaluated for the report noted the company as quick to install with a well-documented and easy to use API set. In July, the company launched the Optimizely Technology Partner Network to bring a smart tech stack to customers through strategic partnerships.

“We’re honored to be named a Leader by IDC as it validates our focus to enable companies to create digital experiences based on data rather than guesswork,” said Alex Atzberger, CEO of Optimizely. “A company’s digital experience is not only the soul of its brand but also the engine of its business. Companies need to adapt to the way customers want to engage. We are continuing to focus on strengthening our DXP to help our customers become adaptive so that they not only survive but thrive.”

Optimizely’s content management, digital commerce, personalization and analytics capabilities allow the delivery and optimization of digital experiences across multi-experience customer journeys for 9,000 business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) organizations. Brands like eBay, KLM, Toyota and Santander choose Optimizely’s DXP, enabling them to provide the best digital experiences for customers, with the flexibility needed to map capabilities to desired business outcomes.

Download an excerpt of the 2021 IDC MarketScape of Content Management Systems for Persuasive Digital Experiences to learn more about Optimizely’s position.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Optimizely

At Optimizely, we’re on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. With our leading digital experience platform (DXP), we equip teams with the tools and insights they need to create and optimize in new and novel ways. Now, companies can operate with data-driven confidence to create hyper-personalized experiences. Building sophisticated solutions has never been simpler. Optimizely’s 900+ partners and 1100+ employees in offices around the globe are proud to help more than 9,000 brands, including Toyota, Santander, eBay, KLM and Mazda, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. Learn more at optimizely.com.

Contacts

Media:

Matt Erickson



Sr. Manager of Global PR & Thought Leadership



+1 952-261-6022



Matthew.Erickson@optimizely.com

Kally Lavoie



PAN Communications



optimizely@pancomm.com