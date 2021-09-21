Optimizely Launches Data Core Service to Strengthen Digital Experience Platform

Free service will unify data across products for deeper customer insight

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, leading provider of digital experience platform solutions, Optimizely, introduced data core service, enhancing its digital experience platform (DXP) with deeper analytics and unified data insights across its suite of products. With data core service, companies will gain a greater understanding of their customers, as well as their overall digital business performance. The new service will be available to Optimizely cloud customers in Q1 2021 and will be included at no charge, subject to a 250K MAU usage limit, for customers who are implementing one or more of its solutions, including Content Cloud, Commerce Cloud, B2B Commerce Cloud and Experimentation.

Organizations increasingly rely on data as the lifeblood for digital experiences, but too often their data is disconnected across various silos. Data core service will serve as that connective tissue for Optimizely customers, unifying data to serve as the underlying force across content-centric, commerce-centric and experimentation use cases, as well as customer profiling. It also provides common context, helping customers bring data across Optimizely into a centralized place and gain access to dashboards and analytics on how their digital business is performing. Ultimately, data core service will help companies deliver the right experience at the right time, thanks to visibility into their digital properties. Data that a company creates and derives value from — made up of assets, behaviors and customers — has the potential to be a company’s most valuable and powerful competitive differentiator.

“The best DXP must be adaptable, but organizations shouldn’t have to manage disparate data sets or question where the single source of data truth is when developing their tech stack,” said Justin Anovick, Chief Product Officer of Optimizely, during the company’s virtual Opticon21 event. “With the launch of data core service, we’re giving customers full visibility into their data without sacrificing composability.”

The service launch follows the company’s unification of the Optimizely and Episerver brands and acquisition of Zaius in March 2021, as Optimizely continues building one platform for digital marketers and digital product managers for today and the future.

