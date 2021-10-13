Optimad Media Acquires a Majority Stake in DSPolitical and UNTU Creating Leading Performance Marketing Solutions Platform

NEW YORK & LOS ANGELES & WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Optimad Media (“Optimad”), a leading, Los Angeles-based, performance marketing solutions provider serving customers across the Consumer Packaged Goods (“CPG”) and Film & Entertainment (“F&E”) segments, announced today it has acquired majority stakes in digital advertising firm DSPolitical and UNTU, a healthcare media, data and technology company. These investments seek to enable the combined entity to further grow its footprint in the growing performance marketing industry as the company expands its data and technological capabilities and service offering to new verticals.

“We believe digital performance marketing will continue to benefit from strong secular growth trends, as digital advertising spend continues to increase and advertisers continue to shift toward performance-based strategies and solutions. These investments fit perfectly with our strategic objective to enhance our core segment offerings while expanding into healthcare and public sector verticals, which we believe will benefit from particularly strong growth,” said Kevin Weisberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Optimad Media. “The addition of DSPolitical and UNTU, especially their advanced technology platforms, vast proprietary data segments and world-class analytics capabilities, will allow the combined platform to better serve new and existing customers. We expect to continue to be highly acquisitive and will be looking for additional M&A opportunities in order to penetrate additional end-markets, and further augment our technology and data capabilities.”

Recently named “Company of the Year” by Campaign & Elections magazine, DSPolitical has revolutionized the way political candidates and public affairs campaigns target and engage audiences. The Washington, DC-based company leverages enhanced voter data, a proprietary cloud-based technology platform, and highly targeted media capabilities to identify, reach, and persuade potential voters and other audiences. DSPolitical offers a wide array of solutions ranging from fully-managed services for large, national clients to self-service, fast-to-deploy solutions for smaller, emerging campaigns and causes.

“For more than a decade, DSPolitical has been at the forefront of innovation in political and public affairs advertising, helping to elect thousands of candidates up and down the ballot in every corner of the country,” said Mark Jablonowski, DSPolitical’s Managing Partner and Chief Technology Officer. “Joining forces with Optimad enables us to maintain our mission-driven focus in the political and social sectors, while expanding our cutting edge technology to adjacent and complementary verticals.”

UNTU is a New York-based provider of proprietary data driven, tech-enabled healthcare-focused digital media solutions. The firm combines unique data sets with advanced modeling to generate patient insights, identify target audiences, and execute digital media campaigns across platforms, while adhering to high ethical standards designed to protect the privacy of its audiences.

“We are seeing significant growth and opportunity as, now more than ever, healthcare firms and public health organizations need effective ways to reach and engage consumers and constituents,” said Michael Bassik, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of UNTU. “We have a strong and differentiated offering and our partnership with Optimad will allow us to scale faster and expand our capabilities to provide clients with best-in-class marketing data and insights.”

About Optimad Media

Optimad Media is the new face of performance advertising for brands and companies. The company’s proprietary advertising technology goes far beyond basic programmatic optimization and eliminates waste in media campaigns to deliver the right person and the right result at the right price point. Optimad’s mission is to bring accountability to media and it delivers on that by partnering with its clients purely on a pay-per-performance model. Optimad gets paid when the client’s results are delivered. To learn more about Optimad Media, visit optimadmedia.com.

About DSPolitical

DSPolitical has revolutionized the way political candidates and public affairs campaigns target and engage audiences. Over the past decade, the company has helped elect presidents, governors, senators, members of Congress, and thousands of state and local elected officials across the country. DSPolitical’s proprietary enterprise software, expansive inventory, breadth of reach, and unrivaled access to the best voter file data, make it a clear choice for those seeking a critical advantage over the competition. To learn more about DSPolitical, visit dspolitical.com.

About UNTU

UNTU is a privacy-first healthcare media, data, and technology company that combines the high quality data and inventory to deliver the most effective digital media solutions for its clients. By using permissioned data that is both HIPAA and Network Advertising Initiative (NAI) compliant, the company uses the highest ethical standards to protect the privacy of its audiences while connecting clients to the exact people they need to reach. Additionally, the groundbreaking UNTU Health Cloud enables brands and organizations to reach patients across more than 250 different conditions. To learn more about UNTU, visit untu.us.

