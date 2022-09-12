Optikos Announces New Optical Testing Products to Meet Automotive Imaging Demands

WAKEFIELD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ADAS–Optikos Corporation introduced three new products to its OpTest® and Meridian® lens and camera metrology product lines, developed to address the specific requirements for testing and image capture conditions in the field of automotive imaging.

Optikos has a long history of pioneering the development and commercialization of test equipment for the evaluation of lenses and cameras, including the OpTest® and LensCheck™ product families, widely regarded as the gold standard for assessing the image quality of lens assemblies; and the Meridian product line, for measuring the performance of an assembled camera. The Company is recognized not only for its comprehensive range of standard products, but also its readiness to customize hardware and software to suit a customer’s particular requirements such as those demanded in automotive imaging applications.

With two of its newest products, Optikos has extended its expertise in measuring the effects of stray light in lenses to camera assemblies—with the Meridian camera testing line now including products that serve as sources for measuring Veiling Glare Index (VGI) and Glare Spread Function (GSF).

VGI measurements are useful as a measure of diffuse irradiance on the image plane, and require a uniformly illuminated background field populated with one or more dark objects. The new Meridian VGI source is a customizable hemispherical integrating sphere into which light traps of various sizes may be fitted; and enables the customer to specify the sizes and locations of the light traps according to the characteristics of the camera assemblies to be tested. The system is illuminated using white LEDs, the intensity of which may be remotely controlled.

Glare Spread Function testing evaluates the severity of ghost reflections or other prominent stray light artifacts that form concentrated irradiation patterns. The new Meridian Sol-55 projector addresses this need with a modular design, and features interchangeable object aperture drawers for controlling the angular extent of the projected target, and an aperture wheel that controls the numerical aperture of the illumination through the object aperture. “The unique design avoids overfilling the lens under test and creating a secondary source of stray light from adjacent scattering surfaces; while illumination is provided by a high intensity white LED which can be remotely controlled for high dynamic range measurements,” said David Imrie, Optikos Chief Technology Officer.

Meridian Sol-55 projectors are designed to be flexibly mounted at pre-determined field points with respect to the device-under-test in rigid assemblies that form a Meridian Sunfield system. They are distinguished from Meridian Starfield assemblies of Static Target Projectors (STPs) used in image quality (MTF) testing of cameras.

In addition to stray light, temperature extremes pose a significant challenge for image sensor performance in automotive cameras. Optikos has been testing lenses across a range of temperatures in its IQ Lab™ Optical Testing Service since 2017, and first productized this process for testing lenses up to 150mm with its Thermal Module TM-1150 system.

The new TC-1065 is a thermal chamber used for lens testing that extends the maximum size of lenses that may be tested over a range of temperatures on a LensCheck system, complementing the smaller TC-1050 and TC-1010 products also available in the product line. In order to optimize the thermal performance, the thermal chamber is generally sized to match the dimensions of the lenses with which it will be used.

