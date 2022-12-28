Optii Solutions Release Its Top Five Predictions for Hotel Operations In 2023

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Optii Solutions, the leading cloud-based hotel operations software, released its top five predictions for what will shape hotel operations in the year to come.





Guest expectations will be elevated but uneven



Rigorous cleaning protocols and incentives laid on last year may have become an expectation for some guests. However, more experienced and frequent travelers may be more understanding and less demanding, resulting in unpredictable guest expectations. Maintaining an elevated level of service, and procedures that carry lower operational cost, while finding ways to be more efficient in achieving these higher levels of service will be important. Reviews will hit the extremes



If guest expectations remain elevated, but uneven, hoteliers could see review scores more split between high and low, rather than in the middle. Taking a personalized approach to guests can help spot the elevated requirements and ensure reasonable expectations are met. Focus on sustainability



Sustainability is becoming more of a priority for guests. Hoteliers can demonstrate doing their bit by adopting preventative maintenance technology and getting more out of assets, as well as keeping heating and cooling running efficiently for lower energy consumption. Data will be key



Hoteliers will need to predict the flow of guests and optimize when staff are on duty so that they can cope with demand with lean staffing levels. Using revenue management solutions alongside hotel operations technology can help make smarter data driven decisions. Continued volatility in the labor market



Labor challenges remain and are most pronounced in the hourly workforce. Good training programmes will be essential, so that new members can be onboarded quickly. The right technology can play a crucial role in training and ensuring policies and procedures are adhered to.

2023 is set to be a great year for the hospitality sector. As recovery continues, it will be more important than ever for hoteliers to adopt the technology that is out there to support their businesses so they can maximize their successes.

About Optii Solutions

Optii Solutions is a hotel operations solution that leverages smarter technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, messaging and mobility to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of housekeeping and service delivery departments. For further information about Optii, please visit: www.optiisolutions.com.

Contacts

Rama Samal-McCausland



rsamalmccausland@fireoth.com

+44 7842 797728