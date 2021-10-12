OpsCruise Receives Patent on Machine Learning Based Observability for Better Visibility, Monitoring and Management of Cloud-Native Applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudnative–KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America – OpsCruise the leading provider of next-generation cloud application observability solutions, today announced that it has been granted a patent (US 11,126,493) from the United States Patent and Trademark Office recognizing the company’s fundamental new observability platform which paves the way for the next generation of observability to manage the performance and availability of modern applications.

The patent provides an unique approach for enabling autonomous cloud application operations through innovative use of ML (machine learning) augmented with embedded curated knowledge of IT Operations. The platform provides actionable insights to reduce DevOps/SRE teams’ efforts to manage application performance. The patent covers some novel features of OpsCruise’s platform from automatically discovering and building the full application topology, gaining application behavior understanding by building ML-based predictive models, detecting anomalies predictively without need for users to tune thresholds and SLOs, to automated causal analysis to isolate causal domains for rapid remediation. What’s equally significant, is that the platform operates by ingesting open source OpenTelemetry instrumentation, without need for proprietary agents or code instrumentation.

“We are pleased that the US Patent Office recognized the uniqueness of our technology in granting this patent,” said Dr. Aloke Guha, founder and CTO of OpsCruise. “Now businesses leveraging cloud can build automated intelligent observability to get to a more autonomous management of their application performance and availability significantly reducing their MTTR while at the same time lowering their cost.”

OpsCruise expects this will be one of many patents on its innovative Observability platform.

Learn more about OpsCruise’s cloud application observability at KubeCon+CloudNativeCon North America on October 13-15, 2021 by visiting booth SU40.

About OpsCruise

Founded in 2018 in Santa Clara, California, OpsCruise is a cloud applications performance assurance company, offering the only observability platform purpose-built for Kubernetes applications and serverless infrastructure. A deep understanding of Kubernetes, coupled with its unique contextual AI and ML-based behavior profiling empowers teams to predict performance degradations and instantly surface their cause. In 2021, OpsCruise launched out of stealth with Seed funding to address the $17 billion cloud observability market. Learn more at www.opscruise.com.

