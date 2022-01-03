Opportune LLP Announces the Promotion of Kent Landrum and Shane Randolph to Partner

HOUSTON & TULSA, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ERP—Opportune LLP, a global provider of business advisory services to the energy industry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Kent Landrum and Shane Randolph as Partners with the firm.





Mr. Landrum has more than 20 years of diverse information technology experience with an emphasis on solution delivery for the energy industry. He has a proven track record of managing full life cycle software implementation and process improvement projects for downstream and utilities companies. Before Opportune, he served as Vice President and Chief Information Officer at CPS Energy, the nation’s largest municipally owned power and gas utility. Mr. Landrum holds a B.S. degree in Computer Science and Economics from Trinity University and an M.A.A. in Organizational Development from the University of the Incarnate Word.

“Kent’s promotion to Partner is a testament to his depth of industry knowledge and his work ethic as a Managing Director within our Process & Technology group,” said Opportune Partner Kurt King. “His unique energy industry expertise, technology, and business acumen and commitment to delivering excellence will allow us to deliver tremendous value to our clients.”

Mr. Randolph is a national Partner, co-leading Opportune’s Complex Financial Reporting practice and leading the firm’s derivatives, stock-based compensation, and complex securities valuation and reporting service lines. Since joining the firm in 2012, Mr. Randolph established the firm’s Tulsa office, created multiple service offerings, and has served as the market lead for the firm’s Denver and Tulsa offices. Before Opportune, Shane served in a national leadership role for a New York City-based software company specializing in hedge accounting, derivative valuation, and risk management. He also previously served in technical positions focused on trading activities for ONEOK Inc. and KPMG. He holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in Accounting from Oklahoma State University. Mr. Randolph is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and maintains a Series 3 securities license.

“We are excited to announce Shane’s promotion to Partner,” said Opportune Partner Josh Sherman. “I am confident that his new role will position him to drive continued growth and collaborative, engaged relationships with our clients.”

“I am pleased to welcome Kent and Shane to the firm’s Partnership,” added David Baggett, Managing Partner of Opportune. “I look forward to what the future holds with their continued contributions to our clients, colleagues, and communities.”

The promotions of Mr. Landrum and Mr. Randolph to Partner follow the recent additions of Randy L. Hill and Ryan T. Senter to Opportune’s Partnership, both of whom are based in the firm’s Dallas office.

About Opportune LLP

Opportune LLP is a leading global energy business advisory firm specializing in adding value to clients across the energy industry, including upstream, midstream, downstream, power and gas, commodities trading, and oilfield services. Opportune’s service lines include complex financial reporting, disputes and litigations, enterprise risk, investment banking, outsourcing, process and technology, reserve engineering and geosciences, restructuring, strategy and organizational design, tax, transactional due diligence, and valuation. For additional information, please visit www.opportune.com.

Contacts

Bryan Sims



713-490-5050



bsims@opportune.com