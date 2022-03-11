OppFi Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

Net income for the fourth quarter of $17 million and $90 million for full-year 2021

Adjusted Net Income of $66 million for full-year 2021, up 19% year over year

Basic and Diluted EPS of $0.84 for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $1.93 for full-year 2021

Adjusted Basic and Diluted EPS of $0.13 for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $0.78 for full-year 2021

Revenue up 4% and Adjusted Revenue up 11% year over year for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 20% and 9%, respectively, for full-year 2021

Net Originations increased 25% year over year for the fourth quarter of 2021 to a record $187 million and 23% for full-year 2021 to a record $595 million

Ending Receivables for the fourth quarter of 2021 up 22% year over year and 15% sequentially

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) (“OppFi” and “the Company”), a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to help the everyday consumer gain access to credit, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021.

“ I am excited and proud to return as CEO of the company that I founded 10 years ago,” said Todd Schwartz, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OppFi. “ I remain as passionate about our mission for financial inclusion as I did in 2012, and I look forward to leading this dynamic enterprise in our next phase of growth.”

“ We ended 2021 achieving record origination volume for the second consecutive quarter, with $187 million in originations representing 25% year over year growth for the fourth quarter, and record annual originations of $595 million, representing 23% year over year growth,” commented Schwartz. “ For the full-year 2021, we achieved record earnings and the high-end of our guidance ranges for adjusted net income and ending receivables, despite normalizing industry credit trends during the fourth quarter. As a result, we believe that we are positioned for continued strong growth in 2022, especially given our industry leading customer service as exemplified by our net promoter score (NPS) of 85.

“ In 2022, we plan to further leverage demand for our strong, profitable core installment loan business to expand market share while reducing credit risk,” continued Schwartz. “ We have already introduced our next-generation credit and continuous process improvement models, which are designed to enable us to target more prospective customers while achieving our target return hurdles, and we expect to fully launch market-based offers for the OppLoans product. In addition, we continue to build our proprietary technology platform and artificial intelligence systems to expand underwriting automation, which more than doubled in 2021.”

“ I am confident in our future and the opportunities ahead,” concluded Schwartz. “ To this end, we recently announced our $20 million corporate share repurchase authorization that we intend to utilize, when we believe OppFi’s share price is disconnected from the long term value and potential of the Company. In addition, my family and I are, and have been, strong believers in the long-term potential of OppFi and are prepared to further invest and support the stock when we see such a disconnect in the market.”

Financial Summary

The following tables present a summary of OppFi’s results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Unaudited Three Months Ended December 31, Variance 2021 2020 % Total revenue $ 95,958 $ 92,321 3.9 % Adjusted revenue1 $ 95,958 $ 86,797 10.6 % Net income $ 17,032 $ 16,158 5.4 % Adjusted net income1 $ 11,378 $ 21,123 (46.1 %) Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 20,442 $ 34,702 (41.1 %) Basic and diluted EPS $ 0.84 $ — — Adjusted basic and diluted EPS1 $ 0.13 $ — —

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Unaudited Year Ended December 31, Variance 2021 2020 % Total revenue $ 350,568 $ 291,014 20.5 % Adjusted revenue1 $ 350,568 $ 322,954 8.6 % Net income $ 89,795 $ 77,516 15.8 % Adjusted net income1 $ 65,819 $ 55,205 19.2 % Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 116,863 $ 101,150 15.5 % Basic and diluted EPS $ 1.93 $ — — Adjusted basic and diluted EPS1 $ 0.78 $ — —

Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2021 Key Performance Metrics

The following tables represent key fourth quarter and full-year metrics.

(in thousands, except marketing cost per loan information) Unaudited As of and for the Three Months Ended December 31,



2021 September 30,



2021 December 31,



2020 Total Net Originations(a) $ 186,685 $ 164,546 $ 149,870 Ending Receivables(b) $ 337,529 $ 293,279 $ 275,670 % of Originations by Bank Partners 94 % 93 % 67 % Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Receivables(c) 53 % 36 % 31 % Auto-Approval Rate(d) 60 % 58 % 26 % Marketing Cost per Funded Loan(e) $ 89 $ 89 $ 65 Marketing Cost per New Funded Loan(f) $ 260 $ 255 $ 212

(in thousands, except marketing cost per loan information) Unaudited As of and for the Year Ended



December 31, 2021 2020 Total Net Originations(a) $ 595,079 $ 483,350 Ending Receivables(b) $ 337,529 $ 275,670 % of Originations by Bank Partners 91 % 65 % Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Receivables(c) 38 % 36 % Auto-Approval Rate(d) 60 % 26 % Marketing Cost per Funded Loan(e) $ 78 $ 62 Marketing Cost per New Funded Loan(f) $ 254 $ 211

(a) Total net originations include both originations by bank partners on the OppFi platform, as well as direct originations by OppFi. (b) Receivables are defined as unpaid principal balances of both on- and off-balance sheet loans. (c) Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average receivables (defined as unpaid principal of both on- and off-balance sheet loans) represents total charge offs from the period less recoveries as a percent of average receivables. Finance receivables are charged off at the earlier of the time when accounts reach 90 days past due on a recency basis, when OppFi receives notification of a customer bankruptcy or is otherwise deemed uncollectible. (d) Auto-Approval Rate is calculated by taking the number of approved loans that are not decisioned by a loan advocate or underwriter (auto-approval) divided by the total number of loans approved. (e) Marketing Cost per Funded Loan represents marketing cost per funded loan for new and refinanced loans. This metric is the amount of direct marketing costs incurred during a period divided by the number of loans originated during that same period. (f) Marketing Cost per New Funded Loan represents marketing cost for new loans. This metric is the amount of direct marketing costs incurred during a period divided by the number of new loans originated during that same period.

Financial Capacity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2021, OppFi had $62 million in total cash and an additional $158 million of unused debt capacity under its financing facilities for future availability, representing a 38% overall undrawn capacity. Including total financing commitments of $411 million and total cash, the Company had approximately $473 million in funding capacity as of December 31, 2021. In addition, the Company’s net debt to equity ratio was well below two times.

Full Year 2022 Guidance

OppFi is introducing its full year 2022 financial guidance. For the full year 2022, the Company currently expects:

Total revenue and ending receivables growth of 20% to 25% year over year

Net revenue margin (defined as gross revenues less change in fair value divided by total revenue) between 60% and 65%

Adjusted operating expenses (defined as total expenses excluding interest expenses, add backs and one-time items), as percentage of total revenue between 43% and 47%

Adjusted EBITDA margin between 20% to 25%

Adjusted net income margin between 8% and 12%

“ Our full year 2022 guidance is based on our key assumption that the credit cycle is renormalizing after being temporarily supported by lower demand reflecting the influx of cash from government stimulus programs,” said Shiven Shah, Chief Financial Officer of OppFi. “ We are currently executing efficiency and process automation initiatives, the full annualized benefit of which we expect will be realized next year. In addition, we believe that in a 2022 steady-state environment with credit normalization and realization of our efficiency initiatives, we would achieve adjusted net income at least in-line with our 2021 results, assuming conservative origination growth.”

“ We expect adjusted net income to ramp up throughout 2022, as we realize the benefits of our tighter underwriting parameters and savings from operating efficiency initiatives that are underway currently,” continued Shah. “ Adjusted net income will be impacted by elevated charge-offs in the first half of the year related to late 2021 vintages, especially in the first quarter. As those loans run-off, we expect lower net charge offs, beginning in the second quarter of 2022, driven by higher growth in lower-risk customer segments. Consequently, we expect the first quarter will be our weakest this year, with profitability muted as we anticipate adjusted net income margin to be approximately break-even.”

Share Repurchase Program

On January 6, 2022, OppFi announced that its Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program that permits the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of $20 million of its Class A common stock. The authorization will expire in December 2023. The repurchase program is designed to provide the Company with an effective means to support stockholders, when it believes the Company’s stock price does not reflect the long term value of the Company.

Fourth Quarter Results of Operations

The following tables present OppFi’s consolidated results of operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. The consolidated results of operations reflect the transition on January 1, 2021, to the fair value (“FV”) accounting method for certain receivables from the incurred loss impairment methodology. The below tables represent unaudited income statements that compare year over year performance as well as a pro forma basis for the application of the FV methodology.

GAAP Income Statements

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended



December 31, Change 2021 2020 % Interest and loan related income, gross(a) $ 95,448 $ 86,514 10.3 % Other income 510 283 80.2 % Interest, loan related, and other Income $ 95,958 $ 86,797 10.6 % Amortization of loan origination costs — 5,524 (100.0) % Total revenue $ 95,958 $ 92,321 3.9 % Total provision (748) (28,032) (97.3) % Change in fair value of finance receivables (33,326) — — Net revenue $ 61,884 $ 64,289 (3.7) % Expenses 58,510 48,131 21.6 % Income from operations $ 3,374 $ 16,158 (79.1) % Gain on forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loan — — — Change in fair value of warrant liability 13,266 — — Income before income taxes $ 16,640 $ 16,158 3.0 % Income tax benefit 392 — — Net income $ 17,032 $ 16,158 5.4 % Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 5,603 Net income attributable to OppFi Inc. $ 11,429 Earnings per share attributable to OppFi Inc.(b): Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.84 $ — Diluted $ 0.84 $ — Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 13,545,261 — Diluted 13,580,979 —

(a) Loan Related Income primarily consists of non-sufficient funds fees, which are immaterial and were discontinued during Q1 2021. Interest income related to finance receivables accounted for under the fair value option is included in “Interest and loan related income, gross” in the consolidated statements of operations. (b) Prior to the Reverse Recapitalization, all net income was attributable to the noncontrolling interest. For the periods prior to July 20, 2021, earnings per share was not calculated, as net income prior to the Business Combination was attributable entirely to OppFi-LLC.

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Year Ended



December 31, Change 2021 2020 % Interest and loan related income, gross (a) $ 349,029 $ 322,165 8.3 % Other income 1,539 789 95.0 % Interest, loan related, and other Income $ 350,568 $ 322,954 8.6 % Amortization of loan origination costs — (31,940) (100.0) % Total revenue $ 350,568 $ 291,014 20.5 % Total provision (929) (90,787) (99.0) % Change in fair value of finance receivables (85,960) — — Net revenue $ 263,679 $ 200,227 31.7 % Expenses 206,422 122,711 68.2 % Income from operations $ 57,257 $ 77,516 (26.1) % Gain on forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loan 6,444 — — Change in fair value of warrant liability 26,405 — — Income before income taxes $ 90,106 $ 77,516 16. 2% Provision for income taxes (311) — — Net income $ 89,795 $ 77,516 15.8 % Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 64,241 Net income attributable to OppFi Inc. $ 25,554 Earnings per share attributable to OppFi Inc. (b): Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.93 $ — Diluted $ 1.93 $ — Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 13,218,119 — Diluted 13,227,049 —

(a) Loan Related Income primarily consists of non-sufficient funds fees, which are immaterial and were discontinued during Q1 2021. Interest income related to finance receivables accounted for under the fair value option is included in “Interest and loan related income, gross” in the consolidated statements of operations. (b) Prior to the Reverse Recapitalization, all net income was attributable to the noncontrolling interest. For the periods prior to July 20, 2021, earnings per share was not calculated, as net income prior to the Business Combination was attributable entirely to OppFi-LLC.

Fair Value Pro Forma Income Statements (a)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Unaudited Three Months Ended



December 31, Change 2021 2020 % Interest, loan related, and other income $ 95,958 $ 86,797 10.6 % Total provision (748) — — Fair value adjustment (b) (33,326) (16,559) 101.3 % Net revenue $ 61,884 $ 70,238 (11.9) % Expenses Sales and marketing 17,508 12,484 40.2 % Customer operations 10,225 10,150 0.7 % Technology, products, and analytics 7,774 5,491 41.6 % General, administrative, and other 16,153 11,509 40.4 % Total expenses before interest expense $ 51,660 $ 39,634 30.3 % Interest expense (c) 6,850 4,647 47.4 % Income from operations $ 3,374 $ 25,957 (87.0) % Gain on forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loan — — — Change in fair value of warrant liability 13,266 — — Income before income taxes $ 16,640 $ 25,957 (35.9 )% Income tax benefit 392 — — Net income $ 17,032 $ 25,957 (34.4) % Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 5,603 Net income attributable to OppFi Inc. $ 11,429 Earnings per share attributable to OppFi Inc. (b): Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.84 $ — Diluted $ 0.84 $ — Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 13,545,261 — Diluted 13,580,979 —

(a) The pro forma fair value accounting adjustments are due to OppFi’s transition from an incurred credit loss application to a fair value application acceptable under US GAAP. Historically, under the incurred credit loss application, OppFi has reserved for life losses due to the short duration of receivables. These financial measures are not prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. (b) Fair value adjustment of $33 million includes net charge-offs of $41 million and a fair market value adjustment of $8 million driven by higher receivables and a higher fair market value mark. (c) Includes debt amortization costs. (d) Prior to the Reverse Recapitalization, all net income was attributable to the noncontrolling interest. For the periods prior to July 20, 2021, earnings per share was not calculated, as net income prior to the Business Combination was attributable entirely to OppFi-LLC.

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Unaudited Year Ended



December 31 Change 2021 2020 % Interest, loan related, and other income $ 350,568 $ 322,954 8.6 % Total provision (929) — — Fair value adjustment (a) (85,960) (104,028) (17.4) % Net revenue $ 263,679 $ 218,926 20.4 % Expenses Sales and marketing 52,622 37,843 39.1 % Customer operations 40,260 38,179 5.5 % Technology, products, and analytics 27,442 19,745 39.0 % General, administrative, and other 61,842 32,708 89.1 % Total expenses before interest expense $ 182,166 $ 128,475 41.8 % Interest expense (b) 24,256 21,228 14.3 % Income from operations $ 57,257 $ 69,223 (17.3) % Gain on forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loan 6,444 — — Change in fair value of warrant liability 26,405 — — Income before income taxes $ 90,106 $ 69,223 30.2 % Provision for income taxes (311) — — Net income $ 89,795 $ 69,223 29.7 % Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 64,241 Net income attributable to OppFi Inc. $ 25,554 Earnings per share attributable to OppFi Inc. (b): Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.93 $ — Diluted $ 1.93 $ — Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 13,218,119 — Diluted 13,227,049 —

(a) Fair value adjustment of $86 million includes net charge-offs of $103 million and a fair market value Adjustment of $17 million driven by higher receivables and a higher fair market value mark. (b) Includes debt amortization costs. (c) Prior to the Reverse Recapitalization, all net income was attributable to the noncontrolling interest. For the periods prior to July 20, 2021, earnings per share was not calculated, as net income prior to the Business Combination was attributable entirely to OppFi-LLC.

Condensed Balance Sheets

Comparison December 31, 2021 and 2020

The following table presents OppFi’s condensed balance sheet for December 31, 2021 and 2020:

(in thousands) Unaudited December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Cash and restricted cash $ 62,362 $ 45,657 Finance receivables at fair value 383,890 – Finance receivables at amortized cost, net 4,220 222,243 Other Assets 51,634 17,943 Total assets $ 502,106 $ 285,843 Liabilities and stockholders’/members’ equity Other liabilities $ 58,967 $ 28,406 Total debt 274,021 158,105 Warrant liabilities 11,240 – Total liabilities 344,228 186,511 Total stockholders’/members’ equity 157,878 99,332 Total liabilities and stockholders’/members’ equity $ 502,106 $ 285,843

Total cash and restricted cash increased by $16.7 million as of December 31, 2021, driven by free cash flow from operations as well as increased borrowings under OppFi’s refinanced corporate credit facility and higher utilization of senior debt to finance receivables growth, transaction expenses, and tax distributions. Finance receivables in 2021 increased due to origination growth driving higher unpaid principal balances as well as the election of the fair value option in 2021. Other assets grew by $33.7 million driven by the addition of a deferred tax asset of $25.6 million related to the business combination, as well as $5.1 million largely consisting of prepaid expenses and $4.1 million of property, equipment and capitalized technology costs, partially offset by a reduction of $1.1 million of debt issuance costs.

Other liabilities increased by $30.6 million driven by a tax receivable agreement liability in connection with the business combination with a balance of $23.3 million as of December 31, 2021. Total debt increased by $115.9 million driven by an increase in utilization of leverage facilities of $97.5 million and a $24.8 million net impact of the corporate credit facility refinancing, partially offset by $6.4 million of loan forgiveness of the PPP loan.

Total equity increased by $58.5 million driven by net income for the year of $89.8 million and the impact of the adoption of the fair value method of accounting of $69.4 million, partially offset by net distributions of $50.8 million and transaction related adjustments to equity of $49.9 million.

As of December 31, 2021, OppFi had 84.5 million shares of common stock outstanding, excluding 25.5 million shares of common stock associated with earnouts. Adjusted earnings per share for the fourth quarter was $0.13 and for the full-year of 2021 was $0.78. Earnings per share (and adjusted earnings per share) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 excludes 15.3 million warrants outstanding with exercise prices at $11.50 and $15.00 per share as well as 5.2 million in grants under OppFi’s equity incentive plan, as these securities are anti-dilutive.

About OppFi

OppFi (NYSE: OPFI) is a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to help the everyday consumer gain access to credit. Through its unwavering commitment to customer service, OppFi helps consumers who are turned away by mainstream options build better financial health. The Company has been an Inc. 5000 company for six straight years, a three-time Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, and the seventh fastest-growing company in Chicagoland in 2021 by Crain’s Chicago Business. The Company was listed on the Forbes America 2021 list of America’s Best Startup Employers and Built In’s 2022 Best Places to Work in Chicago. OppFi maintains an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and maintains a 4.8/5 star rating with more than 19,000 online customer reviews, making it one of the top customer-rated financial platforms online. For more information, please visit oppfi.com.

