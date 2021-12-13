Opmantek Appoints Experienced IT Director Ross Tanner as Head of Customer Success

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Opmantek Software, one of the world’s leading providers of automated network management software, has appointed Ross Tanner as Head of Customer Success, joining the company in December 2021.

Tanner is an Army veteran who brings extensive IT knowledge to the company. In his most recent role at Nextlink Internet, an internet service provider delivering high-speed internet and voice services throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois, he managed all information technology and systems from on-premises to the cloud for both internal and external customers.

“Opmantek’s growth has continued into the fourth quarter with our recent acquisition,” said CEO Craig Nelson. “We’re excited to welcome Ross to the team as his experience as an Opmantek customer will help us accommodate this growth and prove valuable in providing outstanding customer support while driving renewals and expansion.”

Opmantek recently received an acquisition offer from FirstWave Cloud Technology, a global cybersecurity company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:FCT). Additionally, the company signed contracts to supply their market-leading network management and automation software to Microsoft and NASA. Opmantek is at the forefront of delivering Operational Process Automation to enterprise, telecommunications, and MSP organizations globally.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Opmantek at a pivotal moment in the company’s history,” said Tanner. “I look forward to successfully onboarding customers to the company’s end-to-end solution for network discovery, management and cybersecurity that is globally unique.”

About Opmantek:

Opmantek is an industry-leading software company operating in the field of Intelligent Network Management, Network Process Automation and IT Audit. Opmantek software manages some of the world’s most complex IT environments, including some of the world’s largest telecommunications carriers and Managed Service Providers. Learn more about Opmantek at www.opmantek.com

