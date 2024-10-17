OPEXUS Announces 2024 Annual Summit, ‘Better Together’

Flagship event will bring together hundreds of government professionals in Washington, D.C. this October

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OPEXUS, a leader in government case management software, today announced its 19th Annual Summit in Washington, D.C. on October 29. This year’s event coincides with the 25th anniversary of the company’s federal market-leading product, FOIAXpress, used by more than 150 government agencies, and will gather over 200 government professionals charged with building trust in and accountability across public institutions.





This year’s Summit theme, “Better Together,” reflects OPEXUS’s core value of building community by bringing federal government experts together to share insights and best practices, which they can bring back to their agencies to drive improvement. It also highlights the belief that OPEXUS’s robust case management solutions are even more powerful when integrated and connected.

“‘Better Together’ couldn’t be a more relevant theme for OPEXUS in 2024,” said Howard Langsam, CEO of OPEXUS. “When we bring our community of government customers together, we see huge benefits from the non-competitive nature of our customer base. We enable government professionals to solve tough problems by sharing best practices, and our team benefits by identifying the software enhancements that will positively impact our entire community.”

The one-day event will include keynotes by Langsam, centered on the future vision for the company’s suite of built-for-government case management applications, and Maureen Zappala, the youngest and first female manager of NASA’s Propulsion Systems Laboratory. Dedicated tracks for Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), Office of Inspector General (OIG), and workforce management professionals feature speakers from across government agencies, including the Department of State, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and more. Sessions include:

Transparency 2.0: Navigating New Frontiers in the FOIA Industry : a panel discussion with former FOIA Advisory Council Member Ben Tingo and three federal customers on how FOIA has evolved since its inception in 1966 and the launch of FOIAXpress in 1999. The conversation will center on request types, emerging technologies, and cross-agency collaboration .

: a panel discussion with former FOIA Advisory Council Member Ben Tingo and three federal customers on how FOIA has evolved since its inception in 1966 and the launch of FOIAXpress in 1999. The conversation will center on request types, emerging technologies, and cross-agency . “Unstuck” Your FOIA Request: Strategies to Prevent Bottlenecks: a conversation with FOIA leaders about program effectiveness. Speakers will discuss backlog reduction strategies, scalable training, and tactics for improving the employee experience.

a conversation with FOIA leaders about program effectiveness. Speakers will discuss backlog reduction strategies, scalable training, and tactics for improving the employee experience. Leveraging Advanced Analytics and AI for Modern OIGs: a panel discussion on how advanced analytics and artificial intelligence can help OIGs complete activities including fraud detection, quality control, contract oversight, and more.

a panel discussion on how advanced analytics and artificial intelligence can help OIGs complete activities including fraud detection, quality control, contract oversight, and more. Modernizing Workforce Case Management: The Backbone for Better Employee Experience: a panel discussion exploring how proactive partnership with industry can shape better software solutions for the government and how to drive adoption of new technologies.

The full agenda and registration information can be found at https://www.opexustech.com/summit-landing-page.

About OPEXUS

Get government unstuck with OPEXUS. OPEXUS is the leader in FedRAMP-certified government process management software with more than 30 years of experience supporting public institutions. The company brings operational excellence to governments’ middle office so agencies can focus on the critical work of mission delivery. OPEXUS empowers 100,000 government users with exceptional technology experiences and a built-for-government product suite, including solutions for audit, investigations, correspondence, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, and employee & labor. Located in the heart of Washington, D.C., OPEXUS works with more than 150 public institutions in the US and Canada.

