OPEX® Gemini™ Scanner Named High-Volume Imaging Product of the Year During 16th Annual Document Manager Awards

MOORESTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OPEX® Corporation, a global leader in Next Generation Automation for almost 50 years, received top honors at the Document Manager Magazine DM Awards for its innovative Gemini™ scanning technology. An independent panel of industry judges named the OPEX Gemini scanner “Imaging Product of the Year: High-Volume” over a competitive field of nine other finalists.

Gemini’s “Right-Speed” scanning technology was introduced in April 2022 to complement OPEX’s portfolio of document and mail automation solutions.

The DM Awards, now in its 16th year, were established to showcase, recognize, and reward industry pioneers in technology products and service. More than 200 people attended this year’s awards ceremony held at the Leonardo Royal Hotel in central London November 17, 2022.

“This award recognizes our continued drive to offer automation innovation to customers around the world,” said Scott Maurer, President, OPEX International. “Gemini combines high-volume capabilities with a unique ability to scan different-sized documents at different speeds without changing equipment, which maximizes throughput while reducing preparation time by operators.”

OPEX Gemini Right-Speed technology is unrivaled in the document automation marketplace. One of the most versatile scanners available, its features include:

  • Superior paper handling
  • Software configurability
  • Scalability for the future
  • Scan speeds of up to 240 pages per minute
  • Dual-feeder design with the ability for continuous feeding
  • Five programmable sort bins
  • Ergonomic design with a customizable work area for operator comfort and productivity

In addition to document and mail automation solutions like the Gemini scanner, OPEX offers a host of industry-leading warehouse automation technologies. For nearly five decades, OPEX has served as a trusted partner, collaborating closely with clients to develop customized, scalable solutions that transform how they conduct business.

OPEX is vertically integrated—innovating, engineering, manufacturing, selling, and servicing its automated solutions. This translates to the highest degree of quality equipment, reliable operations, product longevity, and exceptional client experience.

About OPEX

OPEX Corporation is a global leader in Next Generation Automation, providing innovative, unique solutions for warehouse, document, and mail automation. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ, USA—and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX; France; Germany; Switzerland; the United Kingdom; and Australia—OPEX has more than 1,600 employees who are continuously reimagining and delivering customized, scalable technology solutions that solve the business challenges of today and in the future.

