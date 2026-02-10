OPEX® Corporation Introduces the Velo™ Series of Premium Desktop and High Production Document Scanners

MOORESTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OPEX® Corporation, a global leader in Next Generation Automation providing innovative solutions for warehouse, document and mail automation, has announced the launch of its Velo™ Series powered by InoTec, a new class of premium desktop and free standing high production scanners. The OPEX Velo scanners are engineered to deliver exceptional performance, reliability and image quality and offer industry-standard TWAIN/ISIS connectivity to help simplify deployment into existing capture environments. These state-of-the-art scanners are ideal for service bureaus, government agencies, healthcare providers and enterprise capture operations.

“The Velo Series powered by InoTec introduces an entirely new class of scanners to the OPEX portfolio, expanding the options available to both our current customers and organizations considering OPEX for the first time,” said Dann Worrell, President, Document and Mail Automation, OPEX. “By broadening our offerings, we can better align the right solution with each client’s unique requirements. Demand for our newest category of scanners continues to grow, and we’re excited to be delivering production-level performance, backed by OPEX’s best-in-class service and support.”

Each model in the OPEX Velo Series powered by InoTec offers distinctive features and options that address varying needs.

The OPEX Velo 3120 delivers true production-class reliability in a compact, cost-effective desktop scanner. Built for continuous daily use, the Velo 3120 brings to the mid-volume environment the performance, durability and image quality typically associated with high-end production scanners. With a 120-ppm scan speed, an unlimited duty cycle for daily production, and a 500-sheet feeder, this option is ideal for organizations demanding consistent throughput, without stepping up to a larger production footprint.

The OPEX Velo 6000 Series is engineered for endurance and is ready to scale. With models scaling up to 250 ppm, a 750-sheet feeder, and a continuous-duty design, the 6000 Series delivers sustained performance across long production days and demanding workloads. Advanced media handling allows operators to process everything from fragile heritage records to heavy stock with confidence. And optional upgrades, such as four-tray sorting, enable organizations to expand capacity and functionality as business needs change.

The OPEX Velo 8000 Series is built for nonstop, high-volume enterprise production scanning, delivering industry-leading performance in the most demanding of 24/7, multi-shift environments. Features and options include dual 1,000-sheet feeders, automated output handling, active sorting, versatile media handling, advanced onboard image processing, and a high-speed stacker arm for orderly stacking at extreme throughput levels. The 8000 Series provides maximum uptime, while ensuring document compliance and audit readiness.

“OPEX is now uniquely positioned to offer the right scanning solution for every organization, regardless of workflow, volume or operational requirements,” said Scott Maurer, President, International Division, OPEX. “Whether customers are looking for a one-touch approach, or traditional prep-and-scan, we can match the appropriate technology to the job. And with multiple options available, we’re able to ensure each organization has a solution that fits today’s needs, while ready and able to scale to meet the needs of tomorrow.”

The OPEX Velo Series is powered by InoTec technology, enabled through a partnership between OPEX Corporation and Germany-based DATAWIN GmbH, a leading manufacturer of premium desktop document scanners. Available globally, the Velo Series further expands OPEX Corporation’s trusted document imaging and scanning portfolio, which features the flagship Gemini® and Falcon+® Series.

About OPEX

OPEX® Corporation is a global leader in Next Generation Automation, providing innovative, unique solutions for warehouse, document and mail automation. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ—and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX; France; Germany; Switzerland; the United Kingdom; and Australia—OPEX has nearly 1,600 employees who are continuously reimagining and delivering customized, scalable technology solutions that solve the business challenges of today and in the future. For more information, visit opex.com.

