OPEX® Corporation Introduces Next Generation Envelope Opening with OMATION® Model 606™ Envelopener®

MOORESTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OPEX® Corporation, a global leader in Next Generation Automation providing solutions for document, mail, and warehouse automation, has announced the launch of its OMATION® Model 606™ Envelopener®. The latest model in the company’s highly successful OMATION series, the Model 606 Envelopener sets the industry standard in high-volume mail processing, with the ability to operate at speeds of up to 40,000 envelopes an hour.





“We’re excited to introduce this new technology to our dealers and customers,” said Jon Stevens, Director of OMATION at OPEX Corporation. “The OMATION Model 606 builds upon our long-standing reputation for opening envelopes at breakthrough speeds, while ensuring precision, reducing errors, and allowing complete configurability. It’s a powerful solution that represents the next step forward in streamlining workflow and maximizing efficiencies.”

The OPEX OMATION Model 606 offers numerous advanced features that take mail processing to the next level. With its modern, intuitive LCD display control panel, the Model 606 enhances the user experience with seamless navigation and a software interface that provides multiple job settings and supports multiple operators and languages.

A newly engineered feeder automatically adapts to prevent misfeeds, delays, and interruptions, while smoothly processing envelopes of different shapes, sizes, and thicknesses. The OMATION Model 606 can accommodate envelope lengths up to 13.5 inches (34.29 centimeters), including overnight packs, and thickness up to 0.50 inches (1.27 centimeters).

Specialized milling cutting technology, including eight cut-depths plus a no-cut position, minimize accidental cuts to contents, while providing a soft feathered edge that minimizes painful paper cuts without the use of cutting blades.

The latest OMATION model also offers several optional enhancements, including a 90° sorting conveyor or sort bin that makes it a perfect fit for applications that require verification of contents either before or after extraction. Envelopes can be sorted to two locations based on programmable criteria such as thickness, length, and height.

Across multiple industries, the OPEX OMATION Model 606 Envelopener means faster, safer, and smarter mail processing.

About OPEX

OPEX® Corporation is a global leader in Next Generation Automation, providing innovative, unique solutions for warehouse, document, and mail automation. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ, USA—and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX; France; Germany; Switzerland; the United Kingdom; and Australia—OPEX has nearly 1,600 employees who are continuously reimagining and delivering customized, scalable technology solutions that solve the business challenges of today and in the future.

