OPEX® Corporation Enforces its Intellectual Property by Filing Complaints for Patent Infringement

MOORESTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OPEX Corporation, a global provider of innovative warehouse, document and mail automation solutions, has announced today that it has filed complaints for patent infringement in the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) and the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania against HC Robotics (aka Huicang Information Technology Co., Ltd.) of Hangzhou City, China (“HC Robotics”) and Invata, LLC (d/b/a Invata Intralogistics) of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania (“Invata”) based on their making, using, offering for sale, selling and/or importing infringing automated put walls and automated storage and retrieval systems, associated vehicles, associated control software, and their component parts.

OPEX offers dynamic eCommerce fulfillment solutions that utilize scalable warehouse robots to provide speed and accuracy, and streamline the supply chain from inventory storage and picking to sorting and shipping. In addition, OPEX provides micro-fulfillment technology that optimizes space and helps execute flawless last-mile delivery, and offers reverse logistics solutions that improve returns, exchange operations and revenue with maximum speed and reduced labor.

In the complaints, OPEX asserts that HC Robotics and Invata infringe various OPEX patents that are directed to improvements to OPEX’s Sure Sort® and Perfect Pick® products and their associated iBOT® vehicles. Commenting on the actions, James Liebler, OPEX Corporation Vice President of Corporate and Legal Affairs said, “OPEX has been and remains committed to bringing innovative warehouse automation systems to the market. We respect others’ intellectual property and expect others to respect ours as well. We will vigorously defend our intellectual property and felt it necessary to bring these actions at this time.”

About

OPEX Corporation provides Next Generation Automation, including warehouse, document and mail automation solutions, to customers around the globe. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ―and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX (Dallas metro); France; Germany; Switzerland; and the United Kingdom―OPEX has more than 1,450 employees committed to reimagining and delivering innovative, scalable, unique technology solutions to solve the business challenges of today.

