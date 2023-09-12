OpenZR+ MSA Group Releases Rev 3.0 Specification to Further Expand Application Use Cases for Open, Flexible and Interoperable Coherent Pluggable Solutions

Specification defines higher performing 400G 8QAM and higher transmit power modes

MAYNARD, Mass. & YOKOHAMA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Signaling another milestone towards multi-vendor interoperability of enhanced performance coherent pluggable modules, the OpenZR+ Multi-Source Agreement (MSA) Group today announced that it has published the OpenZR+ Rev 3.0 specification. Defining a higher performing 400G 8QAM mode as well as a higher transmit power mode, the new specification is designed to further expand the application space for a coherent solution in small form factor pluggable modules, such as form factors defined by the QSFP-DD MSA and OSFP MSA.





“The OpenZR+ MSA is once again paving the way towards multi-vendor interoperability of small form factor pluggables, which are key for enabling network operators to support their growing bandwidth demands in a more cost-efficient manner,” said Atul Srivastava, Co-chair of the OpenZR+ MSA Group.

“With this Rev 3.0 specification, the MSA is continuing to expand the application space for OpenZR+ with new modes designed to address longer reaches and a wider range of network architectures,” said Tom Williams, Co-chair of the OpenZR+ MSA Group.

In the future, the OpenZR+ MSA plans to continue to expand membership in the organization with the goal of further collaborating on improvements to the specification that are in the best interest of the industry. The OpenZR+ MSA expects to play a key role in defining higher data rate operating modes for pluggable coherent interfaces as the industry looks toward 800G and beyond. To view or download the complete OpenZR+ Rev 3.0 specification, click here.

About the OpenZR+ MSA Group

The OpenZR+ MSA was formed to specify the interoperation of modules utilizing the Ethernet-optimized ZR framing with the higher gain oFEC to enable a range of enhanced performance modes operating at 100 Gb/s, 200 Gb/s, 300 Gb/s and 400 Gb/s rates in support of single or multiplexed Ethernet interfaces. Initial members include Acacia Communications, Arista Networks, Cisco, Fujitsu Optical Components, InnoLight Technology, Juniper Networks, Lumentum, and NTT Electronics (now NTT Innovative Devices).

About OpenZR+

OpenZR+ was designed to focus on Ethernet traffic with support for multiple host and line interface rates in form factors that are used for high-density 400G client optics, such as QSFP-DD and OSFP. The OpenZR+ modes utilize oFEC, which was originally specified by the Open ROADM MSA for carrier applications in metro networks, and support multi-vendor interoperability, providing network operators with an operationally efficient solution for DCI, metro and long-haul applications.

For more information, including a list of members, supporting white paper and FAQ, please visit the MSA website openzrplus.org.

