OpenX Appoints Matt Sattel to Chief Executive Officer

Board announces appointment following the passing of CEO John Gentry

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenX Technologies, Inc., one of the world’s leading omnichannel supply-side platforms, today announced that Matt Sattel has been appointed to the role of Chief Executive Officer at OpenX. Sattel previously served as President of OpenX, where he oversaw OpenX’s commercial, technology, strategy, operations, and marketing teams.

Sattel succeeds John Gentry, who passed away last month. Gentry spent 12 years at OpenX and was known for shaping the company’s long-term vision and building a culture grounded in integrity and performance. He worked closely with Sattel for more than four years, mentoring him and preparing him to carry OpenX into the future.

“ Matt is the ideal leader to take OpenX forward. One of John’s greatest gifts was his ability to recognize and nurture exceptional leaders. In Matt, he saw immense talent. He and Matt worked hand in hand to build OpenX over the past few years. John had the utmost confidence in Matt. I and the board share that confidence,” said Tim Cadogan, Chairman of the Board, OpenX. “ Matt understands what our customers need and his strategic acumen, market knowledge, and operating rigor perfectly position him to lead the next phase of OpenX’s growth.”

“ John believed deeply in supporting and mentoring those around him. He helped prepare me for this moment, and I’m grateful to the board for the trust they’ve placed in me,” said Matt Sattel, CEO of OpenX. “ My focus is on building upon the culture he established and delivering best-in-class technology that drives strong performance and business outcomes for our clients.”

About OpenX

OpenX is an independent omnichannel supply-side platform (SSP) and a global leader in supply-side curation, transparency, and sustainability. Through its 100% cloud-based tech stack, OpenX powers advertising across CTV, app, mobile web, and desktop, enabling publishers to deliver marketers improved performance and dynamic future-proofed solutions. With a 17-year track record of programmatic innovation, OpenX is a trusted partner of more than 200,000 premium publisher domains and over 100,000 advertisers. As the market leader in sustainability, OpenX was the first adtech company to be certified as CarbonNeutral™ and third-party verified for achieving its SBTi Net-Zero targets. Learn more at www.openx.com.

