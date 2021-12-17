OpenSolar and Mosaic Join Forces to Streamline Solar Financing and Overall Sales Enablement for Installers Nationwide

Platform Integration to Drive Increased Efficiencies in Time-Consuming, Multi-Layered Sales Process for U.S. Solar Installers

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OpenSolar, Inc., a software company keenly focused on empowering solar installers with the world’s most accurate and entirely free solar design and sales platform, and Mosaic, a leading financing platform for U.S. residential solar and energy-efficient home improvements, today announced a new platform integration partnership that builds on their shared mission to significantly drive solar adoption at scale. The two companies are recognized for driving efficiencies into the time-consuming, multi-layered process of selling solar – OpenSolar, through its free-to-use, end-to-end design and sales platform, and Mosaic through its broad range of easily accessible, instant-approval financing options. The integration between the two companies provides solar installers with the ability to offer their customers highly competitive financing options to purchase solar as part of the sales proposal. Instead of being forced to ask customers to use multiple applications and sign-ins, installers can instead present their customers with compelling finance options, enable them to apply for their deal of choice, and get approved without ever leaving the proposal. The integration is already proving to convert more leads to closed sales in less time.

“At OpenSolar, we recognize that solar installers are on the front lines of the world’s transition to clean energy, and we are determined to provide them with the most accurate, fastest, and streamlined capabilities to convert more leads into closed sales through our free-to-use design and sales platform,” said Andrew Birch, Co-Founder of OpenSolar. “Mosaic has been an industry leader for the past decade with their innovative financing options and equally innovative software app, and I’m excited to partner with them on our shared mission to make solar adoption faster, easier, and more accessible for all.”

“Mosaic easily integrates our financing options into the tools contractors use every day, which helps solar professionals seamlessly access the most competitive financing solutions in the market,” said Billy Parish, Founder and CEO of Mosaic. “Mosaic’s integration with OpenSolar’s end-to-end design and sales platform enables us to service more installers and in turn, more homeowners as they make the switch to clean energy.”

The partnership between OpenSolar and Mosaic follows significant achievements by both companies. In November, OpenSolar announced the findings of independent, third-party assessments that validate the unmatched accuracy of its solar design tool. OpenSolar also recently inked partnership deals with IronRidge, a leading solar hardware manufacturer, Sungage Financial, and Greenlancer, a permit design and engineering company. Since its launch in 2019, OpenSolar’s free-to-use design and sales platform has enabled solar installers in over 100 countries to convert more prospects into booked sales, while saving time and eliminating the costly licensing fees attached to other solar design and sales platforms. Mosaic announced in November that it surpassed $6 billion in loans funded. The announcement came just four months after the company surpassed $5 billion in loans and nine months since $4 billion in loans was announced.

About Mosaic

Mosaic makes financing solar, solar plus energy storage systems and other sustainable home improvements accessible and affordable for homeowners by providing a fast and easy way to apply for financing options. Customers are referred by approved solar installers and home improvement contractors, as well as other ecosystem partners, and can get a credit decision in minutes for no money down loans with fixed interest rates and multiple term options. Financing applied for and processed through the Mosaic platform is originated by Solar Mosaic, LLC or one of its lending/financing partners. For our network of thousands of solar installers and home improvement contractors, Mosaic provides a streamlined financing platform to drive sales growth. Since 2012, Mosaic has helped more than 180,000 households switch to sustainable home improvements with its financing products. For more information, visit www.joinmosaic.com.

About OpenSolar

OpenSolar launched in 2019 with a mission to scale solar globally by providing installers with innovative software technology and an equally innovative business offering – the world’s first entirely free-to-use design and sales platform. Solar installers can use OpenSolar’s end-to-end platform to build complete customer proposals, including the industry’s most accurately designed systems, an array of state-of-art hardware, on-demand customized permitting proposals, and a portfolio of competitive financing options. Instead of charging a licensing fee to utilize its software, OpenSolar provides its software free of charge and instead derives revenue from its various partner affiliates. By utilizing OpenSolar, installers can increase workflow efficiency, avoid costly software licensing fees, and invest more time and money into other areas of their businesses, confident they are using the very best design and sales tools available in the market, all for free. OpenSolar is based in Sydney, Australia, with remote offices in the U.S. For more information, visit www.opensolar.com.

