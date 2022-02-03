OpenRoad Lending Modernizing Auto Refinancing with Citadel API

Citadel API Brings Fast Employee and Financial Verification to the Subprime, Near Prime and Non-Prime Auto Loan Industry

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Citadel API, empowering businesses to make confident decisions, is proud to announce that OpenRoad Lending, a national leader in automotive refinancing and loans, has integrated Citadel API into their loan process.

OpenRoad Lending is an online direct-to-consumer automotive refinancing company that handles a large number of applications for refinancing. The automotive refinancing industry is a growing space, where consumers are realizing that there are options to refinance and get a lower interest rate for car payments. OpenRoad Lending is a leader in the space, but looked for a new solution to help streamline employment and income verification, and chose Citadel API as an integrated solution.

With Citadel API’s focus on enterprise financial firms, lenders, and employment screeners, Citadel API has quickly established a strong product-market fit. OpenRoad Lending is able to speed up the approval process with Citadel API’s API integrated into OpenRoad Lending’s proprietary software.

“Citadel API has become our secret weapon, one of those that you want the competition not to know about,” said Jeff Austin, CFO, OpenRoad Lending. “Citadel API has helped us speed up and automate employment and income verification, which also speeds up the loan process, saving both OpenRoad Lending and our customers time and money.”

Added Austin, “Throughout the process, Citadel API has been a great partner. When we had suggestions and requests, Citadel API was able to quickly respond and personalize the system for our employees.”

“At Citadel API, we emphasize doing what is right for our customers. The service makes the verification of consumer income and employment status a time-saving process so OpenRoad Lending can help more people,” said Kirill Klokov, CEO of Citadel API. “OpenRoad Lending cares about its customers, saving them on average about $100 per month, and using Citadel API has sped up that process and money-saving for its customers.”

Citadel API has launched integrations with 48 payroll providers, covering 120 million people and 85 percent of the US workforce helping organizations with VOIE (verification of income and employment) to speed up approval processes. Working with OpenRoad Lending, Citadel API is helping consumers and end-users save money and time.

About OpenRoad Lending

OpenRoad Lending, headquartered in Fort Worth Texas, is an online Direct-to-Consumer auto refinance company. Recognized by Inc. Magazine as the 37th fastest growing private company in America as well as a “Best Place to Work” company by the Dallas Business Journal, OpenRoad Lending offers auto refinance solutions to consumers with all types of credit in 38 states across the USA. OpenRoad Lending’s online application and approval process enables consumers to apply for financing and complete the loan all in the comfort and privacy of their own home at www.OpenRoadLending.com.

About Citadel API

Citadel API empowers enterprise businesses to make confident financial decisions. Citadel API is a best-in-class verification technology that delivers fast, accurate, and cost-effective consumer income and employment data for financial firms. Citadel API’s customers make faster, more confident decisions, while consumers benefit from quicker approvals and a better overall experience. Citadel API’s automated and secure infrastructure connects to 48 payroll providers, covering 120 million people and 85 percent of the US workforce.

