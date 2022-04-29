OpenMP ARB Appoints Jack Dongarra to its Board of Directors

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Embedded–The OpenMP Architecture Review Board (ARB), which develops the standard API specification for shared-memory parallelization, welcomes Jack Dongarra to its Board of Directors. His insights and guidance will greatly benefit the Board.

Jack Dongarra is the American University Distinguished Professor of Computer Science in the Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Department at the University of Tennessee and is the founding director of the University of Tennessee’s Innovative Computing Laboratory. His algorithms and software have fueled the growth of high-performance computing (HPC) and have had significant impacts in many areas of computational science, from artificial intelligence to computer graphics. He has been influential in the development of other community standards, such as the Basic Linear Algebra Subprograms (BLAS) and the Message Passing Interface (MPI).

“Over twenty-five years have passed since the release of the first OpenMP specification. It has become a mature and important programming API that continues to grow, has been enhanced, and is vital to the computational science community,” says Jack Dongarra. “I would like to help move OpenMP forward with my acquired experience of working with MPI and developing mathematical software libraries.”

“Jack Dongarra’s name is synonymous with HPC and we are delighted to have him join the OpenMP Board,” says Partha Tirumalai, Chairman of the OpenMP ARB Board of Directors. “His insights and guidance as a member of the Board will greatly benefit the entire HPC community.”

“Jack brings us great experience in the HPC arena,” said Michael Klemm, OpenMP ARB CEO. ”With his track record of groundbreaking achievements in HPC, we are very pleased that he is joining the OpenMP ARB Board of Directors.”

Jack joins Partha Tirumalai of Oracle, Duncan Poole of NVIDIA, and Barbara Chapman of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Brookhaven National Lab on the OpenMP Board of Directors.

About OpenMP

The OpenMP ARB is a consortium of leading hardware and software vendors and research organizations developing the OpenMP API specification for shared-memory parallelization. The mission of the OpenMP ARB is to standardize directive-based, multi-language, high-level parallelism that is performant, productive, and portable. Jointly defined by a group of major computer hardware and software vendors and users, the OpenMP API is a portable, scalable model that gives parallel programmers a simple and flexible interface for developing parallel applications for platforms ranging from embedded systems and accelerator devices to multicore systems and shared-memory systems. The OpenMP ARB owns the OpenMP brand, oversees the OpenMP specification, and produces and approves new versions of the specification. Further information can be found at https://www.openmp.org.

