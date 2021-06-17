Openfit Announces Launch of Every Step “Celebrity Walks” Program

Join guided walks with your favorite celebrities and trainers including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Xtend Barre’s Andrea Rogers, and ‘The Biggest Loser’ Trainer Jen Widerstrom

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Openfit, one of today’s fastest growing all-in-one digital platforms for fitness, nutrition and wellness, today announced the launch of “Celebrity Walks.” Celebrity Walks will enhance the existing Every Step platform and allow subscribers to participate in unique, guided walks with fitness gurus such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Xtend Barre founder Andrea Rogers and ‘The Biggest Loser’ trainer Jen Widerstrom. Every Step’s live group walking program offers an exciting and interactive experience with live trainers to motivate, themed content, a wide range of music, and an engaging community. Unique to Celebrity Walks is the new Q&A function, which allows members to submit questions to the celebrity partners and have them answered as they walk. Themes for Arnold’s walks include his iconic acting career, fitness journey, parenting experiences and more. Openfit is part of the Beachbody Company’s family of companies, which also includes the Beachbody On Demand platform.





“I always stress the importance of focusing on your first step, and walking is one of the most accessible forms of fitness there is,” said Arnold Schwarzenegger. “When I heard about Openfit’s Every Step program, I knew I had to be a part of it because the walks have an amazing community feel where everyone pumps each other up. I’m thrilled to join Openfit’s growing community and look forward to motivating members on their next Every Step walk!”

“We’re excited to have Arnold, Andrea and Jen on board as we expand Openfit’s Every Step program to include Celebrity Walks,” said Jon Congdon, CEO of Openfit. “As three of the most inspirational people in the fitness industry, this new series will offer a chance to experience the benefits of walking while being motivated by and enjoying unique interactions with these leading fitness personalities.”

In addition to Every Step classes with live trainers, each week Openfit Live offers over 450 trainer-hosted fitness classes via two-way communication between members and NASM-certified trainers for real-time feedback, motivation and coaching through optional use of their phone’s camera. Openfit is available on Openfit.com, iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Samsung TV (through Samsung Health) devices, in addition to Apple Watch support. Memberships range from $39 to $96, with 3-month, 6-month and 12-month plans. For more information on Openfit and the Every Step program, visit: https://www.openfit.com/.

About Openfit

Openfit is the digital streaming platform that integrates fitness, nutrition, and wellness together in one place. At Openfit, we provide world-class fitness programs with live trainer-led and on-demand workouts designed to reach any goal, personalized nutrition plans and tracking. As convenient as your smart phone in the palm of your hand, Openfit takes what’s so powerful about boutique, small-group fitness and makes it available to everyone at a fraction of the price.

Openfit also offers on-demand programs, including 4 Weeks of Focus with Shay Mitchell, JBYB (Just Bring Your Body), Xtend Barre, XB Pilates and XB Stretch with Andrea Rogers, 600 Secs with Devin Wiggins, Sound Meditation with Scarlett de la Torre and more, as well as daily meal plans with tracking and premium nutrition supplements from recently acquired Ladder, a sports nutrition company founded by LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger, dedicated to creating high-performance, NSF Certified workout supplements for daily use. More recently, Openfit has worked with top fitness influencers like Jen Widerstrom, Lita Lewis, Joey Thurman, Jordan Morello, Sophia Rose and Lisa Hubbard to create exclusive, four-week programs in each of their areas of expertise. A one-stop shop for members, Openfit makes health goals achievable for everyone, no matter where they are in their health and wellness journey.

