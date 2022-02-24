OpenComp Closes $20M in Series A Funding to Bring Compensation Intelligence to High-growth Companies

Home Business Wire OpenComp Closes $20M in Series A Funding to Bring Compensation Intelligence to...
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OpenComp, a leading provider in compensation intelligence solutions, today announced it has closed $20 million in Series A funding, led by K5 Global and J.P. Morgan, with returning investor TIME Ventures (the investment fund for Marc Benioff) and additional investors 8VC, Circle Ventures and Mantis Ventures. The funding will help grow the company’s compensation platform, operations, go-to-market and engineering talent.

Since securing its seed funding round a year ago, OpenComp’s customer base has grown 432% to more than 2,100 high-growth companies ranging from seed stage to IPO. Customers include Calm, DataRobot, Discord, DrChrono, Figma, Medium, Mosaic, Mux and Reddit.

“Compensation has always been a confusing, high-stakes gamble for high-growth companies, and this complexity is only growing with new pay transparency laws, employee activism and an incredibly dynamic, distributed employment market,” said Thanh Nguyen, CEO and co-founder, OpenComp. “Our rapid customer adoption and investor confidence underscore the large market opportunity for reliable compensation solutions that drive business advantage, accountability and governance.”

With 65% of the employment market looking for new jobs, companies need validated compensation data to confidently find, acquire and keep top talent while designing diverse and distributed teams. OpenComp’s compensation intelligence platform provides easy access to verified market data and workforce analysis, so startups and high-growth companies can make data-driven decisions to pay competitively while effectively managing cash burn and equity dilution.

Founded in 2021, OpenComp’s platform empowers customers to pay employees fairly and competitively with real-time compensation benchmarking, cross-organization compensation analysis and DEI evaluation tools. With insights into organizational pay disparities, for example, OpenComp customers closed their pay gap by 75% above the national average within a year.

“Prioritizing the human is a core value at Landed. With rapid growth and hiring, we use OpenComp to safeguard against inequity creeps around gender, racial ethnicity, age and more,” said Annie Vasishta, team experience lead at Landed. “The OpenComp platform has helped us understand and address any pay inequities and gives our team the pay equality they deserve.”

To learn more about OpenComp, please visit http://www.opencomp.com

About OpenComp

OpenComp empowers high-growth companies to confidently make the best business decisions with compensation intelligence. More than 2,000 companies use OpenComp to attract and empower top talent in fair, consistent ways, including Calm, DataRobot, Discord, DrChrono, Figma, Medium, Mosaic, Mux, and Reddit. Founded in 2021 by Thanh Nguyen and Nancy Connery, Salesforce’s founding HR team, OpenComp has raised $24 million in venture capital from J.P. Morgan, TIME Ventures (the investment fund for Marc Benioff), 8VC and more. OpenComp is available for free for organizations up to 50 employees, with tiered pricing and services for other organizations based on size and needs. Sign up at www.opencomp.com and get connected at https://www.linkedin.com/company/opencomp-llc.

